IBM Z Digital Integration Hub (IBM zDIH) provides real-time information flow at scale, protects production environments from unpredictable inquiry traffic with adaptability and offers flexible interactions with API and event-based architectures.
IBM zDIH seamlessly integrates your core business applications running on IBM Z® systems with your hybrid cloud applications for efficient handling of inquiry traffic to your systems of record. This agile integration helps you to respond more quickly to client expectations and transform your business by providing a system for sharing real-time data from your applications across multiple environments.
Summary of new features in IBM Z Digital Integration Hub
Fuel your hybrid cloud applications with real-time information at scale to better meet client expectations.
Accelerate your hybrid cloud adoption by providing consumable, self-service information.
Leverage zIIPs and ability to service inquiry traffic differently from transaction processing for cost advantages.
Integrate your systems of record applications with IBM zDIH using pre-built templates.
Create IBM zDIH applications and caches in minutes with the IBM zDIH Developer Kit.
Leverage built-in support for standards-based interfaces like JDBC, REST and events for easier integration.
Accelerate adoption of SaaS ecosystems (Fintech, Insurtech, Regtech, etc.) by providing easily consumable information to create more value.
Drive agility across your development teams by incorporating IBM zDIH in your DevOps pipeline.
M&T recognized the need to enable real-time information flow between their core banking systems and hybrid cloud applications. Leveraging Z DIH, M&T embarked on an application modernization journey to deliver more accurate business outcomes and a better user experience. Modernize z/OS applications M&T recognized the need to enable real-time information flow between their core banking systems and hybrid cloud applications.
When planning for IBM zDIH, it is important to consider the following aspects:
Scope out the initial use cases that are a good fit inorder for IBM zDIH to deliver the highest value.
After you identify the initial use case, you can start planning for the selected use case.
A secure and scalable platform for hosting your transactional enterprise applications in a hybrid architecture. It integrates with zDIH to share valuable information with cloud consumers.
A hierarchical database and information management system that supports transaction processing. It integrates with zDIH to support your cloud strategy.
A software that is used to design and run OpenAPI conformant APIs to interact with z/OS applications and data. It complements zDIH to implement an optimized CQRS pattern for IBM Z systems.
Discover IBM Z Digital Integration Hub. Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.