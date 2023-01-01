Designed for continuous availability and rapid disaster recovery, IBM Z® provides industry-leading resiliency to protect your business from downtime. Our IT infrastructure solutions work together to optimize availability, keep your systems running, detect problems in advance and recover your critical data.
Make resiliency your business differentiator. Learn how IBM Z and LinuxONE recorded only 3.15 seconds of unplanned per server downtime annually.¹
IBM Z1 solutions are designed for up to 99.999999% availability to support your most critical workloads.²
Restore service levels 2 times as fast than with prior systems.
Shift IBM z16™ capacity between different sites for up to a year for long-term business continuity.
Store up to 500 immutable copies of data for forensic analysis and to restore production systems.
Proactively avoid disruptions and test disaster recovery on demand, managing capacity across locations and transferring workloads on demand.
Double your recovery speed with System Recovery Boost, now with support for diagnostic data capture, middleware and GDPS policies.
Reduce the impact of cyberattacks with an air-gapped, immutable data vault designed to restore production data with precision and confidence.
Deliver extreme availability and recover autimatically from outages with near-zero data loss within seconds.
Gain insight into data interdependence and vulnerabilities. Manage the recovery of core business apps using analytics and automation—reducing dependency on domain experts.
Designed for data-intensive, mission-critical workloads, IBM Storage extends resiliency throughout your hybrid cloud.
Discover how resiliency on the IBM Z platform works, and how it’s unique.
Learn about IBM Z Cyber Vault and cyber resiliency capabilities at various hardware, software and operational levels.
Become a part of the latest discussions on resiliency and IT operations.
Explore technical resources and use cases for resilient servers for IBM Z to learn how to recover systems without data loss, and defeat ransomware.
¹ ITIC 2023 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report
² For clients running z/OS v2.5 and common IBM software stack on IBM z15 and higher, users can expect up to 99.999999% availability when the configuration includes an enabled Parallel Sysplex, System Recovery Boost (SRB), GDPS, DS8K with HyperSwap, and best practices.
DISCLAIMER: Based on IBM internal data. Necessary components include: IBM z15 or IBM z16, IBM middleware subsystems (CICS v5.4, IMS v15.2, MQ v9.2, Db2 v12, Websphere, or later), supported by z/OS Parallel Sysplex, DS8000 Series storage, GDPS HyperSwap Manager (HM) and GDPS Continuous Availability (CA). A minimum of three member systems with workload-level availability and redundant components are required, with a third data center serving as a continuous availability Disaster Recovery site. IBM Middleware subsystems must be deployed with redundant regions in conformance with high availability best practices: https://www.redbooks.ibm.com/abstracts/sg248446.html . Other configurations may provide different availability characteristics.