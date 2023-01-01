Home Z Resiliency Resilient server solutions with IBM Z
Achieve up to eight-nines availability, recover systems without data loss and defeat ransomware
Cyber resiliency with IBM z16 (03:24)
IBM graphic of abstract visual design

Designed for continuous availability and rapid disaster recovery, IBM Z® provides industry-leading resiliency to protect your business from downtime. Our IT infrastructure solutions work together to optimize availability, keep your systems running, detect problems in advance and recover your critical data.

Make resiliency your business differentiator. Learn how IBM Z and LinuxONE recorded only 3.15 seconds of unplanned per server downtime annually.¹

 Read the ITIC 2023 Reliability report
Benefits 8 nines High availability

IBM Z1 solutions are designed for up to 99.999999% availability to support your most critical workloads.²

 2x Double recovery speed

Restore service levels 2 times as fast than with prior systems.

 1 year Failover and stay

Shift IBM z16™ capacity between different sites for up to a year for long-term business continuity.

 500 Protection against attacks

Store up to 500 immutable copies of data for forensic analysis and to restore production systems.
Solutions IBM Flexible Capacity for Cyber Resiliency

Proactively avoid disruptions and test disaster recovery on demand, managing capacity across locations and transferring workloads on demand.

 Explore IBM Z Flexible Capacity IBM System Recovery Boost

Double your recovery speed with System Recovery Boost, now with support for diagnostic data capture, middleware and GDPS policies.

 Explore System Recovery Boost IBM Cyber Vault

Reduce the impact of cyberattacks with an air-gapped, immutable data vault designed to restore production data with precision and confidence. 

 Explore IBM Z Cyber Vault Protect against data corruption (02:15) IBM GDPS® for business continuity

Deliver extreme availability and recover autimatically from outages with near-zero data loss within seconds. 

 Explore GDPS techologies Analytics for batch resiliency

Gain insight into data interdependence and vulnerabilities. Manage the recovery of core business apps using analytics and automation—reducing dependency on domain experts.

 Explore IBM Batch Resiliency Resilient storage

Designed for data-intensive, mission-critical workloads, IBM Storage extends resiliency throughout your hybrid cloud.

 Explore mainframe storage

Case study

Bradesco

The Brazilian bank handles 1.5 billion monthly business transactions on IBM Z and gains always-on resiliency, security and agility. (1:53)

Resources Getting Started with IBM Z Resiliency

Discover how resiliency on the IBM Z platform works, and how it’s unique.

 Getting Started with IBM Z Cyber Vault

Learn about IBM Z Cyber Vault and cyber resiliency capabilities at various hardware, software and operational levels.

 Join conversations about resiliency

Become a part of the latest discussions on resiliency and IT operations.
Take the next step

Explore technical resources and use cases for resilient servers for IBM Z to learn how to recover systems without data loss, and defeat ransomware.

 See technical resources
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Redbooks Partners Community Developer community Support and services Education and training Flexible pricing Global financing Resources
Footnotes

¹ ITIC 2023 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report 

² For clients running z/OS v2.5 and common IBM software stack on IBM z15 and higher, users can expect up to 99.999999% availability when the configuration includes an enabled Parallel Sysplex, System Recovery Boost (SRB), GDPS, DS8K with HyperSwap, and best practices. 

DISCLAIMER: Based on IBM internal data. Necessary components include: IBM z15 or IBM z16, IBM middleware subsystems (CICS v5.4, IMS v15.2, MQ v9.2, Db2 v12, Websphere, or later), supported by z/OS Parallel Sysplex, DS8000 Series storage, GDPS HyperSwap Manager (HM) and GDPS Continuous Availability (CA). A minimum of three member systems with workload-level availability and redundant components are required, with a third data center serving as a continuous availability Disaster Recovery site. IBM Middleware subsystems must be deployed with redundant regions in conformance with high availability best practices: https://www.redbooks.ibm.com/abstracts/sg248446.html . Other configurations may provide different availability characteristics.