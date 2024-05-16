Home Z software Z analytics Z Decision Support IBM Z Decision Support
Simplify analysis with near real-time collection, curation and reports
What IBM Z Decision Support can do for your business

IBM® Z® Decision Support (formerly IBM Tivoli Decision Support for z/OS®) collects SMF and other structured data sources on IBM Z and other platforms for easy access to historical enterprise-wide IT utilization information that assists in performance reporting, service-level management and usage accounting.

Transforming raw system data into actionable analytical insights using automated, real-time gathering and continuous curation of SMF data, IBM Z Decision Support provides an integrated view of your operational data enabling you to increase IT efficiency and reduce costs.
Benefits
Faster access to insight

Near real-time data collection and curation with zIIP-eligible processing can lower overhead and get analysis and insight within minutes of SMF record creation to ensure system resource availability.

 Modern visualization

Out-of-the-box dashboards on key performance metrics and capacity planning delivered on Cognos Analytics and output directly to Splunk or Elastic Stack via integration with Common Data Provider.

 Keep data close to the platform

Ensure your valuable IBM Z data remains under your control using the end-to-end collection and curation process that keeps the data on platform.
IBM Z Decision Support key features

  • Automated data gathering
  • Continuous curation of key performance metrics
  • Consumable out-of-the-box dashboards
  • Extensible data framework
IBM Z Decision Support details
Automated data gathering

IBM Z Decision Support® selectively traps SMF data and transports it to the IBM Z Decision Support Hub for processing, allowing you to quickly find and resolve issues and balance resource consumption to meet business SLAs.

Continuous curation of key performance metrics

Continuous curation of data improves the timeliness of your access to information and analytics so that you can better manage system availability and resolve problems with quicker insight into performance and capacity anomalies within minutes and hours of data collection, whilst lowering the processing overhead impact of data curation.

Consumable out-of-the-box dashboards

A comprehensive set of dashboards are provided across multiple reporting platforms, including Cognos Analytics, to deliver easy to adopt insights for multiple user needs from performance analysts to IT operations management and capacity planners. Curated data can also be streamed to off-platform analytics platform of choice, such as Splunk or Elastic Stack through the use of the IBM Common Data Provider for z Systems, enabling IBM Z data to be visible and leveraged in enterprise-wide platforms.
Extensible data framework

New data sources can be added to your collection to supplement and expand upon the product-provided sources. You can configure data collection to suit your specific needs including annotating data collections to provide application-level context to workloads.

Resources
Understanding the Support Hub and Spoke Architecture

Learn about how to reduce operational complexity and improve time to value for IBM Z Decision Support.

You may also be interested in IBM Z Performance and Capacity Analytics

Delivers insight for IT Operations Managers, Performance Experts and Capacity Planners to make informed decisions about their infrastructure and application performance.

 IBM Z Common Data Provider

Gather Z systems IT operational data through a single interface.

 IBM Db2 Analytics Accelerator for z/OS

A high-performance component tightly integrated with Db2 for z/OS® that delivers high-speed processing for complex Db2 queries to support business-critical reporting and analytic workloads.
Expert resources to help you succeed
Documentation

Get information about how to maintain and use the product.

Find solutions by using Support Search or open a Support Case.

