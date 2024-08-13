The success of Swedbank’s previous IBM implementations drove the Mainframe Development Team to choose the IBM Developer for z/OS (IDzEE) solution for the next phase of modernization.

IDzEE is a comprehensive toolset for building, deploying and maintaining hybrid-cloud applications on z/OS. The solution is underpinned by a DevOps toolchain that supports parallel development in a continuous integration and deployment pipeline.

The integrated functions IDzEE offers enable greater developer productivity, holistic analysis, and a reduction in time-to-value. Its intuitive graphical interface makes navigating code infinitely easier thanks to semantics, filters, search and data flow diagrams. The solution also offers both ISPF and integrated development environment (IDE) editor options, so developers can use their preferred editing style when crafting complex code.

The interactive, fully integrated debugger in IDzEE helps developers improve their workflows by giving them the ability to test, examine, monitor and control the program execution. Applications can be executed in phases and paused as needed for inspection or modification.

Code coverage reports help them uncover testing gaps and better understand how the rest of the application will be impacted by changes. As an added benefit, modern tools provide quick analysis of mature, cryptic mainframe code. This includes showing the impact of a change and identifying dead code. These quick, comprehensive analysis capabilities support faster, higher quality delivery of new application functions.

These capabilities are key to helping the bank achieve its goals, according to Rajesh Murugan, Software Engineer at Swedbank. “IDzEE is a critical player in our modernization efforts. It’s the foundation for all our development capabilities, analytical tools and external plug-ins. Everything we need is accessible in one place,” Rajesh Murugan states.

The IBM Lab team provided Swedbank with remote support to ensure the IDzEE implementation was successful. “IBM created a digital support channel for us to communicate and ask questions. This was especially helpful during setup because we were not fully familiar with the product,” says Tadas Janionis.

The Mainframe Development Platform Team also had biweekly meetings with dedicated IBM advocates to discuss ongoing issues. During one of these meetings, IBM helped Swedbank design a program in which internal advocates were selected to help roll out the solution to their teams.

The IDzEE Champions Program helped increase adoption throughout Swedbank’s developer community. “Some mainframe developers aren’t very open to change. The IDzEE Champions Program helped us break the ice with each team and reduce friction during implementation. This was also one of the best practices we got from IBM. It helped us implement IDzEE in a much better way,” says Girish Wani.

Swedbank started the program with two IDzEE Champions and rolled the solution out to about 30 developers. After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback, champions were selected for each team and the bank was able to roll out IDzEE to the rest of the community.