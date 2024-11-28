AIOps for IBM Z

Improve systems management, IT operations, application performance and operational resiliency with AI on the mainframe
AIOps for IBM Z® is a powerful technology approach that combines automation with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. Tailored specifically to streamline mainframe systems management and operations, it uses automation to detect and analyze events and anomalies within complex IT environments.

It is crucial for companies facing the challenges of intricate IT environments, as it streamlines operations and enables quick issue resolution. By swiftly identifying potential issues, isolating problems, analyzing root causes and expediting issue resolution, AIOps for IBM Z allows teams to focus more effectively on driving business outcomes.
Predict events to reduce outages

Monitor hybrid applications and infrastructure proactively.
Speed problem determination

Use all data sources to analyze anomalies, isolate problems and identify root causes.
Minimize customer impact

Deploy automation to enhance collaboration for faster incident resolution.
Incident identification solutions
Detect

Monitor hybrid infrastructure and applications and detect issues and anomalies.
Monitoring

Identify poorly performing tasks quickly for faster resolution with full-stack monitoring for early detection for IBM Z incidents.
Hybrid cloud observability

Avoid blind spots in application observability with end-to-end transaction tracing including z/OS® resources.

 
Anomaly detection

Proactive incident detection with real-time AI and machine learning operational anomaly analytics.
Root-cause analysis solutions
Decide

Analyze issues and anomalies to isolate problems and identify root causes.
Performance optimization

Access, curate and analyze operational data to help understand and optimize system performance.
Log analytics

Accelerate hybrid incident identification with real-time operational analytics.
Anomaly correlation

Get visibility into the interactions and dependencies, and correlate anomalous activities across z/OS subsystems.
Cost and capacity planning

Understand operational costs and make capacity decisions that align with business goals and forecasts.
Automate IT solutions
Act

Rapidly respond to reduce the impact on the clients with improved resiliency.
System automation

End-to-end, goal-driven and policy-based system automation for a consistent and reliable automation across the enterprise.
Workload automation

End-to-end workload automation with embedded predictive scheduling for SLA management cross enterprise.
Storage automation

Machine aided storage resource management and automated storage tasks across the enterprise for improved SLAs.
Resiliency

Improve business resiliency and reduce risk by offering immediate insight into data inter-dependencies and vulnerabilities.
Case studies
Discover how Banco de Brasília transformed its digital banking experience with IBM Z Service Management Suite.
Discover how Bankdata fine-tunes development and operations with IBM Z OMEGAMON Data Provider.
Discover how Legal & General modernized its core systems to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experiences.

Resources

Explore using a holistic approach focused on business processes and workflows to successfully adapt to AIOps.
Experience hands-on trials of IBM Z software at no charge and with no installation required.
Discover how taking advantage of IBM’s cost optimization methods continue to drive down costs on the Z platform.

Browse videos showing how IBM AIOps revolutionizes IT operations with AI-driven insights to predict and prevent issues before they impact your business.
Listen to AIOps Corner podcast which provides a venue for advocates of AIOps on IBM Z to share their success stories.
