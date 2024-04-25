After setting its sights on cloud, Legal & General looked for the optimal software platform to support ALPS on Azure. Following an in-depth proof of concept with one of its software development partners, the organization decided to deploy ALPS on Open Liberty running in a containerized environment based on Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), with support delivered through a simplified subscription-based model from IBM.

“We determined that AKS was the optimal platform for a variety of reasons, including interoperability, cost-efficiency and speed of deployment,” recalls McArthur. “Similarly, we were confident that Open Liberty was the ideal successor to IBM WebSphere Application Server. With Open Liberty, we get all the advantages of the proven, open-source Open Liberty platform, backed by enterprise support from experts at IBM.”

Although ALPS would move to the cloud, the platform still needed the ability to interface with other batch workloads running on the mainframe. To ensure ALPS would run smoothly in the cloud, Legal & General looked for a cross-platform scheduling solution.

“In our mainframe environment, we use IBM Z Workload Scheduler to ensure that each of our jobs runs at the appropriate time,” says McArthur. “After considering our options, we determined that IBM Workload Automation was the best fit for our needs. As well as offering pre-built integrations straight out of the box, the solution is fully backwards compatible with IBM Z Workload Scheduler—enabling us to see both on-premises and cloud workloads from a single pane of glass. IBM Workload Automation also offers a highly flexible and transparent cost model, which allows us to track our spend directly in the solution.”

To deploy and configure IBM Workload Automation on Azure, Legal & General partnered with Elyzium, an IBM Business Partner and expert in the delivery of IBM Workload Automation solutions.

“For complex projects, I’m a great believer in calling in the experts—and Elyzium came highly recommended by IBM,” comments McArthur. “From the very beginning, it was clear that the Elyzium team had a great deal of experience with IBM Workload Automation and understood the solution on a deep level.”

Working with the Legal & General project team, Elyzium performed a thorough assessment of the company’s existing batch estate and mapped out the new job streams for IBM Workload Automation.

“Today, we run 72,000 jobs per year on IBM Workload Automation, alongside additional shadow jobs where necessary to address dependencies between batches and maintain interoperability with our mainframe environment,” says McArthur.

Following a series of deployments in development and pre-production environments, Legal & General validated that the new solution delivered the reliability and performance required for production operations. Today, the company runs its ALPS application stack on Open Liberty on AKS.