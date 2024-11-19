IBM Z® Integration for Observability extends access to stand-alone OMEGAMON® agents delivering new data integration and collaborative user interfaces.
Combining mainframe and hybrid cloud metrics is central to successfully modernizing your observability platform. With IBM Z Integration for Observability, you can stream IBM OMEGAMON metrics to open AIOps platforms such as IBM Instana™, IBM Cloud Pak® for AIOps, Elastic Stack, Splunk, Kafka, Prometheus. and apply analytics to achieve resiliency across hybrid cloud.
IBM Z Integration for Observability includes the following IBM product components:
Summary of new functions and features for IBM Z Integration for Observability
As an IT manager looking to improve operational observability, it is important to bring insights across the mainframe and distributed platforms under one user experience. IBM Z Integration for Observability delivers core infrastructure, which makes this possible for IBM OMEGAMON clients who are not currently entitled to the IBM Z Monitoring Suite or IBM Z Service Management Suite.
You can leverage this data ecosystem to stream OMEGAMON data into a single service management dashboard and make it available to other observability tools without upgrading to a suite. This helps you maximize the impact of your AIOps integration for observability across hybrid cloud.
Supply data to IBM analytics solutions or any AI platform, like Elastic Stack®, Instana® and Splunk®.
Consolidate data from disparate sources in a unified service management dashboard and send to other tools.
Reduce resolution time and improve collaboration by using IBM Z ChatOps or other chat tools.
Stream and publish OMEGAMON data from a service management dashboard to open AI platforms to correlate events.
Visualize data from multiple sources in a single source dashboard and collaborate by using a chat platform.
Experience mobile-to-mainframe view and ability to correlate events across the hybrid topology with IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps.
It is a web-based customizable dashboard user interface that brings mainframe management information and tasks from disparate sources into a single environment. The monitoring and automation of exception events helps to isolate and diagnose problems, issue commands and view results in a single interface.
Provides security, data transfer and storage, notification mechanisms, user interface presentation and communication services for IBM OMEGAMON suites in an agent/server/client architecture.
Provides chatbot capabilities that give users access to the information from Z systems management tools within collaboration platforms like Slack.
It can be used to notify the operations team in the chat platform about IBM Z events, including recommendations that are powered by machine learning, to help isolate and resolve problems quickly.
It provides the infrastructure for accessing IT operational data from z/OS systems and streaming it to the analytics platform in a consumable format.
Displays performance information from various sources, including OMEGAMON monitors and third-party software, in a single location. It delivers near real-time and historical information and operating system and key subsystem performance.
Stream OMEGAMON metrics to popular open AI platforms such as IBM Instana, IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps, Elastic Stack, Splunk, Kafka, Prometheus for greater insights into the z/OS platform.
A containerized component that creates rapid, graphical analysis to discover the relationships among IBM Z systems resources. It is used for understanding resources that run on IBM Z and provides a standard graph API for resource dependencies. Automate manual discovery and accurately map relationships between IBM Z and ServiceNow.
A React UI component that primarily provides network-style graphs. Consumers of IBM Z Resource Discovery Visualization Service can import it as a node library and configure through its interface. You can feed data to the component by implementing and registering a data provider.
Enable application observability across hybrid cloud with visibility into IBM Z systems metrics and log data.
Diagnose system issues by correlating events from OMEGAMON and multiple data sources across hybrid topologies.
Centralize monitoring infrastructure with containerization on z/OS for the Tivoli® Enterprise Portal Server.