As an IT manager looking to improve operational observability, it is important to bring insights across the mainframe and distributed platforms under one user experience. IBM Z Integration for Observability delivers core infrastructure, which makes this possible for IBM OMEGAMON clients who are not currently entitled to the IBM Z Monitoring Suite or IBM Z Service Management Suite.



You can leverage this data ecosystem to stream OMEGAMON data into a single service management dashboard and make it available to other observability tools without upgrading to a suite. This helps you maximize the impact of your AIOps integration for observability across hybrid cloud.