Given this scenario, it became clear that the challenge was to integrate mainframe monitoring into the same process already designed for the low-end platform. This would enable the institution to have more efficient processes, enhance the performance of its infrastructure and strengthen security.

To address this need, the IBM monitoring team along with the institution’s mainframe infrastructure team put into practice some actions such as the use of the IBM Tivoli® Enterprise Portal. This resulted in the creation of dashboards that allowed BRB to monitor the mainframe more proactively.

As part of the project, the IBM team provided the necessary knowledge and support to install and configure the IBM OMEGAMON® Data Provider, included in the IBM Z® Service Management Suite. The services were carried out with a focus on real-time monitoring; configuration of data collection from monitoring agents under IBM z/OS®; sending information regarding z/OS, IBM CICS® Transaction Server, IBM Db2®, IBM MQ as well as the storage, network and Java components to the Elasticsearch/Grafana platform; creation and availability of information in the form of dashboards; and collection of historical data.

BRB has in the past faced an issue with lack of storage pool space to store Db2 archive logs, which led to the mainframe batch and online services being unavailable. Therefore, it was imperative that the ITOPs and Db2 administrators were made aware when the storage pools were growing above normal expectations. The monitoring team enabled alerting to monitor Db2 archive storage pools using the OMEGAMON for Db2 Performance Expert on z/OS agent features. A few weeks later, a similar Db2 storage event occurred; only this time, the support teams were promptly alerted early on, giving them additional time to take actions and avoid a Db2 on z/OS outage. Today, BRB has created advanced, integrated observability dashboards providing a holistic view of their entire mainframe and distributed environment through the Elasticsearch/Prometheus/Grafana tools.

The OMEGAMON Data Provider proved to be a central point in the success of the project. From the OMEGAMON Data Provider, it was possible to professionalize the visualization of mainframe operating indicators and statistics using the same resources and processes used for low-end servers. OpenSearch, Zabbix and Grafana could, from that moment on, concentrate all monitoring information and automatic actions in anomalous cases, regardless of the origin—mainframe or low platform.