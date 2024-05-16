ChatOps is a model that integrates people, tools and processes into a collaboration platform so that teams can efficiently communicate and easily manage their workflow. IBM Z ChatOps supports Z environments by including a chatbot that gives users access to information from Z systems management tools directly into Slack®, Microsoft® Teams™ or Mattermost®. Quickly notify the IT operations team about alerts from IBM Z applications.

ChatOps also integrates with IBM Service Management Unite for broad access to IBM Z data, enabling chat users to drill down into web-based dashboards with additional information. With Z ChatOps, incident resolution can be accelerated, and next-gen IBM Z operators can be onboarded faster.