IBM Z® Software Asset Management provides asset discovery, monitoring and reporting to understand IBM Z and third-party product and application usage. You can use it to manage the full-life cycle of hardware and software assets including software license and contracts management. IBM Z Software Asset Management allows you to avoid license compliance violation penalties by providing a full audit trail to track usage and enable effective license management. You can also add IBM Z Software Asset Management for Distributed for an end-to-end software asset management solution. Additionally, support has been added for SCRT Tailored Fit Pricing with new reports.