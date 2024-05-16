IBM Z® Software Asset Management provides asset discovery, monitoring and reporting to understand IBM Z and third-party product and application usage. You can use it to manage the full-life cycle of hardware and software assets including software license and contracts management. IBM Z Software Asset Management allows you to avoid license compliance violation penalties by providing a full audit trail to track usage and enable effective license management. You can also add IBM Z Software Asset Management for Distributed for an end-to-end software asset management solution. Additionally, support has been added for SCRT Tailored Fit Pricing with new reports.
Get automatic discovery and identification of IBM® and third-party software running on the IBM Z platform.
Enable improved performance in operational jobs and reduction in database disk space requirements.
Monitor software usage and related growth so you can proactively plan for future capacity needs.
Lower costs by removing unused and obsolete software.
IBM Z® Software Asset Management automatically discovers and identifies IBM® and third-party software running on the IBM z/OS® platform.
Generate interactive reports that provide convenient hyperlink drill down for more details. The software provides Enhanced Analyzer Reports showing views of machine inventory, storage devices and resources.
Monitor software usage and related growth to help plan for future capacity needs.
The software offers high-speed scanning and in-house application tagging to help you generate a complete inventory of everything on your system without a lot of overhead. It also delivers change tracking via report, which shows added or deleted products since the last agent scan.
Avoid license compliance violation penalties by providing a full audit trail to track usage and enable effective license management.
A single point of control for systems management functions for many system elements that covers both hardware and software enterprise resources in an IBM systems complex.
A free-of-charge component with customizable dashboard that brings mainframe management information and tasks from disparate sources into a single environment.
Reduce administrative and operational tasks; customization and programming effort; and automation implementation time and costs associated with Parallel Sysplex automation and policy-based automation.
An analytical platform for application modernization that uses cognitive technologies to analyze mainframe applications so you can quickly discover and understand interdependencies and impacts of change.