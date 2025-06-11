Mainframe application modernization solutions

Use generative AI for accelerated and simplified modernization
Application modernization guide
Zoomed in view of IBM z16 mainframe

Discover how IBM is automating the mainframe development with AI in a webcast on June 25, 2025, at 11 AM ET.

Transforming mainframe applications

Mainframe application modernization empowers organizations to create agile, cost-effective and scalable solutions by using modern technologies. This approach unlocks new value from existing investments, keeping applications competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Decrease technical debt

Modernizing outdated components, improving code quality, and streamlining architecture reduce technical debt, making maintenance easier and future enhancements more efficient.
Increase business agility

Organizations gain the flexibility to adapt quickly to changing needs, optimize development cycles, and enable seamless integration and data sharing in hybrid cloud environments.
Increase developer productivity

Equipping developers with modern tools and technologies boosts creativity and accelerates exceptional application development, with generative AI playing a key role.
Enhance security and compliance

Adopting modern security frameworks and automated compliance checks strengthens data protection, mitigates risks, and ensures adherence to regulatory standards in hybrid and cloud environments.

Use cases

Explore the "entry points" outlined in the "Mainframe application modernization guide" that provide targeted approaches for organizations to modernize their mainframe environments based on their unique goals and challenges. 

Application modernization for competitive advantage

Entry point: Enhance and extend applications

Organizations seeking to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market can focus on enhancing and extending their mainframe applications to deliver new value and capabilities. This involves modernizing existing applications by adding new features, improving performance and integrating modern interfaces like web and mobile. Also, businesses can extend their applications by incorporating new technologies such as microservices, APIs and cloud-based services. By enhancing and extending these applications, companies can better meet customer expectations, quickly respond to market demands and open up new revenue streams, all while leveraging the stability and power of their existing mainframe infrastructure.

IBM watsonx Code Assistant™ for Z helps you understand, refactor and transform applications using an AI-assisted cloud-native experience. Use it to:

  • analyze existing COBOL code and suggest optimizations
  • automate many aspects of the code transformation process
  • integrate mainframe applications with modern technologies
  • minimize the risk of manual coding errors
  • empowers development teams by providing them with advanced tools
 Hybrid cloud integration

Entry point: Integrate across hybrid cloud

For organizations looking to leverage the benefits of both on-premises and cloud environments, integrating mainframe applications across a hybrid cloud is crucial. This involves modernizing applications to help ensure they can seamlessly interact with cloud services and other modern technologies through APIs and other integration methods. Hybrid cloud integration allows businesses to achieve greater flexibility, scalability and efficiency by enabling their mainframe applications to function as part of a broader cloud ecosystem.

By using IBM z/OS® Connect, organizations can use open APIs and event-driven architecture  to integrate hybrid applications. Use it to: 

  • simplify the creation of APIs that expose mainframe functionalities
  • allow data on the mainframe to be accessed and used by cloud services
  • integrate mainframe applications into microservices-based architectures
  • reduce the complexity of moving workloads and integrating mainframe systems into hybrid cloud environments 
 Data modernization for improved access and analytics

Entry point: Simplify information sharing and data access

Organizations that need to simplify information sharing and enhance data access can focus on data modernization. This involves transforming legacy data structures and interfaces to make data more accessible and usable across various platforms and by different stakeholders. By modernizing data access, businesses can improve collaboration, enable real-time data sharing and harness advanced analytics, leading to more informed decision-making and operational efficiency.

With IBM Z® Digital Integration Hub, you can enable fast, real-time information flow between your systems of record and hybrid cloud applications. Use it to:

  • get real-time, low-latency access to mainframe data for modern applications
  • simplify data access by offloading query workloads
  • consolidate data from multiple sources into a unified view
  • simplify and standardize data sharing across the enterprise
  • easily extend data integration capabilities without disrupting existing operations
 DevOps integration for agility

Entry point: Adopt Enterprise DevOps and observability

To improve agility and accelerate time-to-market, businesses can adopt enterprise DevOps practices and enhance observability in their mainframe environments. This involves modernizing the application pipeline to support continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD), automating testing and increasing visibility into application performance. By integrating DevOps practices, companies can streamline development processes, reduce errors and deliver updates more quickly, resulting in faster response times to market demands.

The IBM Z DevOps portfolio provides a comprehensive set of tools and solutions to facilitate this transformation:

 AI-driven decision-making

Entry point: Make AI-driven decisions at scale

Organizations looking to use AI for business insights can modernize their mainframe applications to support AI-driven decision-making at scale. This involves integrating AI and machine learning capabilities with mainframe data and applications to automate complex decisions and predictions. By focusing on AI-driven decision-making, businesses can enhance their operational efficiency, improve accuracy in forecasting and drive innovation by making data-driven decisions faster and at a larger scale.

The IBM Z AI portfolio helps uncover insights and gain trusted, actionable results quickly without requiring data movement:

 Automation and standardization of workflows

Entry point: Automate and standardize IT

For organizations seeking to improve operational efficiency and reduce manual errors, automating and standardizing mainframe workflows is a key modernization approach. This involves implementing automation tools to handle routine tasks and standardizing processes across the mainframe environment. By automating and standardizing, businesses can increase productivity, reduce operational costs and help ensure consistency in their operations, leading to higher reliability and faster execution of business processes.

With Red Hat® Ansible® Certified Content for IBM Z, connect IBM Z to your more comprehensive enterprise automation strategy through the Ansible Automation Platform. Use it to:

  • access prebuilt Ansible playbooks to automate repetitive and complex tasks
  • enforce consistent configurations across their mainframe systems
  • integrate with existing CI/CD pipelines 
  • scale automation across large and diverse mainframe environments
  •  reduce operational time and costs by automating routine tasks
  • automate compliance checks and security configurations
 Infrastructure and cost optimization

Entry point: Optimize existing applications while gaining cost efficiency

Organizations aiming to reduce the high costs associated with maintaining and operating legacy mainframes can start by optimizing their existing applications. This involves replatforming or rehosting applications to more cost-efficient and scalable infrastructure, such as cloud environments, while maintaining or improving performance. By focusing on optimizing existing applications, companies can achieve significant cost savings, improve resource utilization and extend the life of their critical systems.

Use current software and hardware and take advantage of performance optimization tools, specialty processors and newer cloud-like consumption-based pricing models:

Products

Generative AI IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Z

Designed to assist developers in enhancing and extending mainframe applications by using AI-driven code transformation and generation capabilities. This tool simplifies the process of modernizing COBOL applications and integrating new features, enabling organizations to evolve their legacy systems more effectively.

Illustration of API interaction
API interaction IBM z/OS Connect

Provides a bridge between traditional mainframe systems and modern cloud-based applications. IBM z/OS Connect allows organizations to expose mainframe assets, such as COBOL programs, CICS® transactions and IMS services as RESTful APIs. These APIs enable mainframe applications to communicate and interact with cloud services, web applications, mobile apps and other systems in a standardized and secure way.

Real-time information IBM Z Digital Integration Hub

Enables the real-time integration of mainframe data with modern applications and cloud services without directly impacting the performance of core transactional systems. By creating a centralized, high-performance data hub that synchronizes data from IBM Z and other sources, IBM Z Digital Integration Hub provides a single point of access for applications, reducing the complexity of accessing mainframe data.

Enhance development productivity IBM Application Delivery Foundation for z/OS®

A suite of tools which together provide a robust environment for developing, testing and deploying mainframe applications. These tools help streamline the development process, integrate with CI/CD pipelines and support modern development practices to enable faster and more reliable delivery of mainframe applications.

Illustration of machine learning
Machine learning Machine learning for IBM z/OS

Deploy and run AI models directly on IBM Z, enabling real-time inference and decision-making. By bringing AI models closer to where the data resides (on the mainframe), businesses can reduce latency and make instant, AI-driven decisions, such as fraud detection, risk assessment and customer personalization.

Illustration of mainframe operating systems
Development and operations automation Red Hat Ansible Certified Content for IBM Z

Connect IBM Z systems to your wider enterprise automation strategy through the Ansible Automation Platform ecosystem. This certified content enables organizations to automate and standardize their mainframe IT operations, improving efficiency, consistency and reliability across their mainframe environments.

Case studies

Young Asian couple managing finance and investment online, analyzing stock market trades with mobile app on laptop and smartphone. Making financial plans. Banking and finance, investment, financial trading, mobile banking concept
Achieve real-time insights

M&T Bank enabled seamless, real-time data flow between core banking and cloud applications by using Z Digital Integration Hub.

Young Asian/Indian woman withdrawing money from ATM using Debit Card.
Manage a large volume of transactions

Atruvia AG modernized core banking apps to support over 30,000 ATMs across Germany by using IBM Z for a low-risk, high-volume solution.

Close up of young Asian man shopping at the flower shop. He is paying with his smartphone, scan and pay a bill on a card machine making a quick and easy contactless payment. NFC technology, tap and go concept
Improve performance of applications

BBVA Francés optimized its IBM Z platform to deliver faster, more responsive retail banking services to customers.

Smiling young Asian woman holding a credit card, using laptop, making online payment. Online shopping concept. Digital Banking makes your life easier.
Enable rapid development

BNP Paribas revamped its IBM Z environment to reduce costs, enhance quality and accelerate software development.

Resources

Discover cost-effective app modernization.

Explore reference architectures with IBM Z integration.

Learn how to integrate IBM Z into your cloud strategy.

Explore how app modernization transforms industries.

Take the next step

Ready to modernize your mainframe application and unlock its full potential? Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Z representative.
Mainframe modernization report

Discover how businesses use hybrid cloud to modernize mainframe applications for agility and cost savings.

Modernize mainframe apps and streamline workload transitions with expert IBM Consulting support.

Learn how IBM’s strategy accelerates application modernization with IBM Z and hybrid cloud solutions.

