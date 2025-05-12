IBM Z mainframes support z/OS®, Linux®, and z/TPF, often running multiple operating systems on a single system. IBM z/VM® and KVM enable virtualization, running Linux, z/OS, z/TPF VMs, and Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Z and LinuxONE.

Each OS and hypervisor enhances security, resiliency, and agility, extending mainframe strengths to your hybrid cloud.