Mainframe operating systems are designed to manage the complex internal workings of enterprise computing, including memory, processors, devices, and file systems. IBM Z® operating systems build on this foundation, offering advanced security, scalability, and resilience to support mission-critical workloads in modern IT environments.
IBM Z mainframes support z/OS®, Linux®, and z/TPF, often running multiple operating systems on a single system. IBM z/VM® and KVM enable virtualization, running Linux, z/OS, z/TPF VMs, and Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Z and LinuxONE.
Each OS and hypervisor enhances security, resiliency, and agility, extending mainframe strengths to your hybrid cloud.
Get an operating system ready to run mainframe apps and Linux containers with high availability, utilization, agility and security.
Enterprise Linux delivers security, efficiency and performance to your Linux and container workloads on premises and in hybrid clouds.
Process high transaction volumes—such as credit cards and airline reservations—in near-real-time with an OS designed for the quality service.
Run thousands of Linux on IBM Z virtual machines on one system–as well as z/OS and z/TPF—with reliability, performance, system management and security for your applications.
This strategic open source component for the IBM Z and LinuxONE platforms is offered through our Linux distribution partners to help simplify ordering.