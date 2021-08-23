IBM Telum Processor: the next-gen microprocessor for IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE

IBM Z processors have a history of embedding purpose-built accelerators, designed to improve performance of common tasks like cryptography, compression, and sorting. Telum adds a new integrated AI accelerator with more than 6 TFLOPs compute capacity per chip. Every core has access to this accelerator and can dynamically leverage the entire compute capacity to minimize inference latency. Due to the centralized accelerator architecture with direct connection to the cache infrastructure, Telum is designed to enable extremely low latency inference for response-time sensitive workloads. With planned system support for up to 200 TFLOPs, the AI acceleration is also designed to scale up to the requirements of the most demanding workloads.

Keeping data on IBM Z offers many latency and data protection advantages. The IBM Telum processor is designed to help clients maximize these benefits, providing low and consistent latency for embedding AI into response time sensitive transactions. This can enable customers to leverage the results of AI inference to better control the outcome of transactions before they complete. For example, leveraging AI for risk mitigation in Clearing & Settlement applications to predict which trades or transactions have high risk exposures and to propose solutions for a more efficient settlement process. A more expedited remediation of questionable transactions can help clients prevent costly consequences and negative business impact.

For instance, one international bank uses AI on IBM Z as part of their credit card authorization process instead of using an off-platform inference solution. As a result, the bank can detect fraud during its credit card transaction authorization processing. For the future, this client is looking to attain sub-millisecond response times, exploiting complex deep learning AI models, while maintaining the critical scale and throughput needed to score up to 100,000 transactions per second, nearly a 10X increase over what they can achieve today. The client wants consistent and reliable inference response times, with low millisecond latency to examine every transaction for fraud. Telum is designed to help meet such challenging requirements, specifically of running combined transactional and AI workloads at scale.

In today’s IT landscape, it’s not just about the data you have, but how you can leverage it for maximum insight. For this reason, knowing how to utilize AI and having the infrastructure ready made to support it has become the new standard in computing. The first step in becoming future ready starts with Telum.

