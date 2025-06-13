IT Infrastructure Solutions

Deliver secure, AI-ready infrastructure across hybrid cloud environments

Illustration showing how IBM hardware works together

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

IBM named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure.

Unlock Business Outcomes

Modernize your infrastructure and accelerate business outcomes with the latest generation of IBM servers and storage whether in your private data center or in the cloud.

Bring secure, hybrid cloud and trusted AI to your applications and workloads.

Modernize your infrastructure for AI and hybrid cloud

Run on a common platform across hybrid cloud, put artificial intelligence to work – securely and at scale – and modernize in place, at your own pace.

Hybrid Infrastructure

Keep your business and data protected and resilient across hybrid IT – even during disruption.
Enterprise AI infrastructure

Infuse AI and automation with your business transformation and data strategy.
IT infrastructure modernization

Modernize apps, servers and storage in place to integrate seamlessly with hybrid cloud and AI.
Enterprise Servers

Enterprise grade servers for your data center fully enabled for AI and hybrid deploy.
Enterprise Storage

Modern storage enabled for AI, high performance, including software defined and platform driven.
Value and Differentiation with IBM Infrastructure

With the right servers, storage and technologies, you can apply a zero-trust approach to protect against breaches, keep data private across hybrid ecosystems and unify data protection with cyber resilience.
End-to-End Integration
Enterprise Scale
Proven Performance
Built-In AI
Leadership Efficiency
Security & Compliance

Technology lifecycle services

Get deep-expertise support for your hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Client stories
Private cloud for critical workloads

Tomago Aluminum Company Pty. moves SAP HANA® from public cloud to a private cloud with IBM Power, IBM flash storage and Red Hat for pricing consistency, resiliency and the flexibility to scale up easily.

View of panel car
Autonomous driving solutions with storage and AI

Continental leverages the flexibility and seamless integration of IBM Storage with containers to modernize its application development without giving up performance, scalability or simplicity.

Coworkers discuss in front of a computer
Fusing public cloud with unprecedented security

Phoenix Systems provides clients with a Trusted Execution Environment, from the cryptographic co-processors in the LinuxONE server to the support for confidential computing where security is built into every layer of their stack.

Take the next step

Discover servers, storage and software designed for your enterprise hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

