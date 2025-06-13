IT Infrastructure Solutions

Deliver secure, AI-ready infrastructure across hybrid cloud environments
Modernize your infrastructure and accelerate business outcomes with the latest generation of IBM servers and storage whether in your private data center or in the cloud.
Bring secure, hybrid cloud and trusted AI to your applications and workloads.
Run on a common platform across hybrid cloud, put artificial intelligence to work – securely and at scale – and modernize in place, at your own pace.
Keep your business and data protected and resilient across hybrid IT – even during disruption.
Infuse AI and automation with your business transformation and data strategy.
Modernize apps, servers and storage in place to integrate seamlessly with hybrid cloud and AI.
Enterprise grade servers for your data center fully enabled for AI and hybrid deploy.
With the right servers, storage and technologies, you can apply a zero-trust approach to protect against breaches, keep data private across hybrid ecosystems and unify data protection with cyber resilience.
Tomago Aluminum Company Pty. moves SAP HANA® from public cloud to a private cloud with IBM Power, IBM flash storage and Red Hat for pricing consistency, resiliency and the flexibility to scale up easily.
Continental leverages the flexibility and seamless integration of IBM Storage with containers to modernize its application development without giving up performance, scalability or simplicity.
Phoenix Systems provides clients with a Trusted Execution Environment, from the cryptographic co-processors in the LinuxONE server to the support for confidential computing where security is built into every layer of their stack.
Discover servers, storage and software designed for your enterprise hybrid cloud and AI strategy.