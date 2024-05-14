The Tomago IT department plays a critical role in keeping the pot lines in production. “For example, we have a large warehouse of spare parts for critical plant infrastructure, and we depend on our SAP ERP platform to locate those parts quickly if something breaks,” says Dennis Moncrieff, IT Superintendent at Tomago. “We need to get production back online as soon as possible.”

Several years ago, the IT team was approached by a third-party provider, which offered Tomago the opportunity to upgrade its business-essential SAP® software to the SAP HANA® platform — if Tomago also migrated to a public cloud provider.

However, not long after Tomago completed its migration, issues began to surface. “The cloud was a true black box. We had no insights into it at all,” says Moncrieff. “It was challenging to make decisions because we couldn’t see how much capacity was being used by the environment. All we had was up-or-down monitoring.”

“Tomago knew that the service was running, but they didn’t know much more than that,” says Talor Holloway, Chief Technical Officer of IBM Business Partner, Advent One. “How could they spin up a sandbox environment or how would they know that backups were occurring — where’s the proof?”

Working with the public cloud also presented obstacles when it came to development initiatives. “The provider wanted reliability and uptime for the current solution, and it became difficult for us to do anything innovative,” says Moncrieff. “We couldn’t do development work outside of business hours, so that stymied progress.”

When the contract with the public cloud provider was scheduled to expire in October 2020, Moncrieff saw another opportunity emerge. Prior to migrating to the public cloud, Tomago operated an earlier SAP ERP version on-premises, hosted on an earlier-generation IBM® Power® Systems infrastructure. The fact that the Power Systems hardware was not SAP-certified at the time influenced the decision to migrate to an SAP-certified public cloud solution.