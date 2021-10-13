What is service-oriented architecture (SOA)?

SOA removes tasks from the application developer who previously redeveloped or duplicated existing functions or had to know how to connect or provide interoperability with existing functions.

Each service in an SOA embodies the code and data required to run a complete, discrete business function (for example checking a customer’s credit, calculating a monthly loan payment or processing a mortgage application). The service interfaces provide loose coupling. This means that they can be called with little or no knowledge of how the service is implemented underneath, reducing the dependencies between applications.

This interface is a service contract between the service provider and service consumer. Applications behind the service interface can be written in Java, Microsoft .Net, Cobol or any other programming language, supplied as packaged software applications by a vendor (for example, SAP), SaaS applications (for example, Salesforce CRM), or obtained as open source applications.



Service interfaces are frequently defined by using web service definition language (WSDL) which is a standard tag structure based on xml (extensible markup language).

The services are exposed by using standard network protocols—such as simple object access protocol (SOAP)/HTTP or Restful HTTP (JSON/HTTP)—to send requests to read or change data. Service governance controls the lifecycle for development and at the appropriate stage that the services are published in a registry that enables developers to quickly find them and reuse them to assemble new applications or business processes.

These services can be built from scratch but are often created by exposing functions from legacy systems of record as service interfaces.

In this way, SOA represents an important stage in the evolution of application development and integration over the last few decades. Before SOA emerged in the late 1990s, connecting an application to data or functions housed in another system required complex point-to-point integration—integration that developers had to re-create, in part or whole, for each new development project. Exposing those functions through SOA services allowed the developer to simply reuse the existing capability and connect through the SOA ESB architecture (see below).

Although SOA, and the more recent microservices architecture, share many words in common (that is "service" and "architecture"), they are only loosely related and, in fact, operate at different scopes, as discussed later in this article.