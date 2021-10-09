What is hyperautomation?

Hyperautomation is an emerging approach to automation, but Gartner has already identified it as one of the top 10 strategic technology trends. They conducted a recent survey which showed that 85% of participants will “either increase or sustain their organization’s hyperautomation investments over the next 12 months, and over 56% already have four or more concurrent hyperautomation initiatives. According to Gartner, “Hyperautomation is rapidly shifting from an option to a condition of survival”, ranking "outdated work processes as the No. 1 workforce issue”.

It is also important to note that the role that the pandemic has played in the adoption and acceleration of hyperautomation within the market, fueling the prioritization of digital transformation and automation initiatives over the last year. With the business ecosystem operating in a distributed manner, hyperautomation eases the burden that repetitive processes and legacy infrastructure incur on an organization and its resources. The transformation that hyperautomation affords an organization enables it to operate in a more streamlined manner, often resulting in reduced costs and a stronger competitive position.

Legacy infrastructure and processes can slow an organization down and affect their ability to be competitive. Simple, task-based automation does not deliver the cross-functional results that will drive business decision making and results. Hyperautomation transforms an organization by automating as many processes and tasks as possible.