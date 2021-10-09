What is hyperautomation?

Hyperautomation is the concept of automating everything in an organization that can be automated. Organizations that adopt hyperautomation aim to streamline processes across their business using artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), and other technologies to run without human intervention.
Hyperautomation is an emerging approach to automation, but Gartner has already identified it as one of the top 10 strategic technology trends. They conducted a recent survey which showed that 85% of participants will “either increase or sustain their organization’s hyperautomation investments over the next 12 months, and over 56% already have four or more concurrent hyperautomation initiatives. According to Gartner, “Hyperautomation is rapidly shifting from an option to a condition of survival”, ranking "outdated work processes as the No. 1 workforce issue”.
It is also important to note that the role that the pandemic has played in the adoption and acceleration of hyperautomation within the market, fueling the prioritization of digital transformation and automation initiatives over the last year. With the business ecosystem operating in a distributed manner, hyperautomation eases the burden that repetitive processes and legacy infrastructure incur on an organization and its resources. The transformation that hyperautomation affords an organization enables it to operate in a more streamlined manner, often resulting in reduced costs and a stronger competitive position.
Legacy infrastructure and processes can slow an organization down and affect their ability to be competitive. Simple, task-based automation does not deliver the cross-functional results that will drive business decision making and results. Hyperautomation transforms an organization by automating as many processes and tasks as possible.
The difference between automation and hyperautomation is often unclear. Automation refers to the achievement of a repetitive task without manual intervention. It typically occurs on a smaller scale, creating solutions designed to address individual tasks. In contrast, hyperautomation refers to the use of multiple automation tools that enable intelligent automation, including machine learning and robotic process automation to scale automation initiatives.
Several steps and components can help organizations navigate their hyperautomation journey. These steps are as follows:
Hyperautomation transforms businesses by streamlining business processes by eliminating repetitive tasks and automating manual ones. This has a number of key benefits. It allows organizations to complete tasks with consistency, accuracy, and speed. This, in turn, reduces costs, and generally improves the customer experience.
Any new approach to business processes or infrastructure is bound to present challenges, and hyperautomation is no exception. Many companies do not feel ready to tackle automation efforts due to raw or poor-quality data and lack of resources with technical skills to address it. Retraining programs are available which can help organizations address these needs and develop an approach that is well-suited to accomplish their goals.
Other challenges include choosing from the ever-growing and evolving marketplace of products. The decision regarding which products organizations should make available to their clients can be daunting. Given this flooded marketplace, the market expects a series of mergers and acquisitions to narrow redundancies across product offerings, helping clients evaluate potential vendors more effectively.
The healthcare industry can benefit from hyperautomation, providing a better patient experience, stronger bottom line, and more accurate data. Hyperautomation is used to automate billing cycles, customer communication and collection. It can also address patient record management, collecting and collating data, and providing useful output for more accurate treatment plans.
Hyperautomation is also often used to ensure compliance with regulations, which is critical to the viability and success of any healthcare organization. It can also be used to manage drug inventory and procurement, and schedule staff and other resources. The uses for hyperautomation in the healthcare industry are endless, and the benefits can provide improvements for the organization, partners, and patients. Read our healthcare case study here.
The pandemic has greatly affected the ability to receive materials in a timely fashion, and low staffing levels have resulted in process delay, creating logistical challenge at best.
Using RPA, inventory stock checks can occur 24x7, ensuring that a current view of inventory levels and product availability is accessible at all times. In addition to inventory checks, RPA can be used for procurement, pricing, billing, quote request, follow-up and data input, and system maintenance and repair. Removing the dependency on manual intervention for repetitive processes, hyperautomation can increase speed, efficiency and accuracy. Read our supply chain case study with Inter Aduaneira here.
Banking and finance industries are under constant pressure to reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and provide a more available and more personal customer experience.
Hyperautomation can provide staff members with higher data quality so they can more effectively use business process management (BPM) to provide customers with information that enables them to make more informed decisions. Hyperautomation also provides the back-end efficiencies that support 24x7 availability of online banking and finance applications, and the regulations and reporting that it requires. Both banking and finance industries involve large volumes of data, which can be cumbersome to manage. Hyperautomation streamlines the tasks involved, making the processes quicker, more consistent, and less prone to error. Some more specific examples from Gartner include:
Both the banking and finance industries are also subject to many regulations and compliance requirements. Hyperautomation has transformed many of their core processes, which enables them to meet these requirements with greater efficiency and at a lower cost.
The retail industry is ripe with opportunities for automation. E-commerce has a stronghold on order processing with more people than ever ordering online and utilizing loyalty programs. AI-assisted hyperautomation can streamline front-end processes such as targeted marketing through ad placement in social media and targeted email marketing, loyalty recognition online, facial recognition when a customer enters a store, and more.
Hyperautomation can reduce costs and improve the efficiency and accuracy of back-end retail processes affecting procurement, billing, supplier management, inventory, and transportation.
In addition, hyperautomation has been used to track and analyze criteria in the marketplace such as competitive pricing and customer feedback, enabling faster, more accurate decision-making which drives revenue and profitability.
