What is desktop virtualization?

In VDI deployment model, the operating system runs on a virtual machine (VM) hosted on a server in a data center. The desktop image travels over the network to the end user’s device, where the end user can interact with the desktop (and the underlying applications and operating system) as if they were local.

VDI gives each user his or her own dedicated VM running its own operating system. The operating system resources—including drivers, CPUs and memory—operate from a software layer called a hypervisor that mimics their output, manages the resource allocation to multiple VMs, and allows them to run side by side on the same server.

A key benefit of VDI is that it can deliver the Windows 10 desktop and operating system to the end user’s devices. However, because VDI supports only one user per Windows 10 instance, it requires a separate VM for each Windows 10 user.