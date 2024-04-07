Every interaction with a customer is an opportunity to build brand loyalty, and for decades, ExxonMobil has been introducing innovation where its most important customer interaction takes place — at the gas pump. From debuting the first pay-at-the-pump service in the 1980s to launching radio frequency identification (RFID)-enabled touchless payment in the 1990s, the energy company has long been an industry leader in transforming customer experience.

ExxonMobil’s most recent effort to innovate and enhance service delivery was sparked by the ongoing consumer shift away from credit cards and toward digital payment options. “Consumer expectations have been changing and evolving — why shouldn’t the fueling experience also be an area for innovation?” says Devin Miller, Digital Development Manager for ExxonMobil. “With digital technology, we saw that we could continue differentiating our brand beyond having superior products.”

To make the customer experience at the gas pump faster, more convenient and better aligned with current consumer preferences, ExxonMobil decided to create a smartphone app for a streamlined and security-focused fueling payment process. “We wanted to make things more personalized and take friction out of the buying experience,” says Miller.

With a clear vision for transformation, ExxonMobil’s marketing organization sought a partner with technical expertise to help bring its idea to fruition. “To allow our team to focus on marketing components and consumer experience, we needed an expert to help us meet our objectives from a technical standpoint,” says Miller.

In addition to requiring expert guidance in designing and developing a customer-centric smartphone app, ExxonMobil needed cloud infrastructure designed for flexibility, resiliency and security. As the user base for its app expanded, the company would need a supporting IT platform to scale effortlessly along with it.

“After the initial ‘wow’ with an app, that experience becomes an expectation,” says Miller. “And it’s an expectation you need to deliver on every time — there’s not a lot of patience for maintenance windows or downtime.”