IBM® PowerHA® technology positions you to deploy an HA solution that addresses storage and high availability requirements with one integrated configuration, with a simplified user interface. IBM® Power® is committed to investing in—and bringing to market—solutions designed to keep your IT environments resilient.

IBM PowerHA technology is available in either a Standard Edition or Enterprise Edition for IBM® AIX® or IBM i. With IBM i 7.5, PowerHA for IBM i will be offered as a single product that covers both the Standard and Enterprise Edition function.