Engineered for agility, the IBM Power E1080 includes new improvements such as transparent memory encryption, efficient scaling and faster insights using production-ready AI at the point of data.
Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation with IBM Power.
Power10: Driving performance and reducing energy consumption
Transparent in-memory encryption simplifies hybrid cloud protection and maintains performance.
The server can deliver more performance per core and more throughput at the socket and system level.
A built-in inference engine brings AI closer to data, reducing cost and complexity.
The new memory architecture is designed to deliver more availability with less downtime.
Revolutionary 7nm Power10 processor provides a lower energy footprint.
IBM Power10 generation of servers are designed to make technology a frictionless experience.
New layer of defense with transparent memory encryption keeps all data in memory encrypted between memory and processor.²
4X more crypto engines in every core compared to Power9³ accelerates encryption performance across stack.
In-core defense for attacks and support are designed to protect data from core to cloud.
Computational strength and data bandwidth manage the demanding AI inferencing and machine learning.
Advanced recovery, diagnostic capabilities and more than 2x greater Open Memory Interface (OMI) increase server's consistency.
Power10 DIMMs deliver 2X better memory reliability and availability than industry standard DIMMs.⁴
Get faster provisioning, affordable scaling and maximum uptime for SAP HANA workloads.
Lower software licensing costs by consolidating Oracle® workloads on fewer servers and cores.
Run FHIR-standard healthcare applications on IBM Power with maximum uptime and reliability.
Optimize IT costs and dynamically scale capacity on demand as your business needs change.
Maintain business continuity with advanced failure detection, failover and recovery capabilities.
IBM Virtual Hardware Management Console (vHMC)
IBM Hardware Management Console (HMC) is used to configure and control one or more Power servers. The console delivers a virtual appliance format for increased deployment flexibility.
IBM PowerSC
IBM PowerSC (security and compliance) is a solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers running AIX, IBM i or Linux. PowerSC sits on top of the IBM Power server stack, integrating security features built at different layers.
IBM PowerVC
IBM PowerVC is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering. Built on OpenStack, it provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for IBM AIX, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM Power.
The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.
A 1-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 2-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 4-socket rack server optimized for data-intensive apps and hybrid cloud deployments.
¹ IBM Power E1080; two-tier SAP SD standard application benchmark running SAP ERP 6.0 EHP5; Power10 3.55-4.0 GHz processor, 4,096 GB memory, 8p/120c/960t, 174,000 SD benchmark users (955,050 SAPS), AIX 7.2, DB2 11.5. Certification # 2021059. All results can be found at sap.com/benchmark Valid as of 8/27/21 HPE Superdome Flex; two-tier SAP SD standard application benchmark running SAP ERP 6.0 EHP5; Intel Xeon Platinum 8280L 2.7 GHz, 16p/448c/896t, 152,508 SD benchmark users (877,050 SAPS), running Windows Server 2019 and Microsoft SQL Server 2019, Certification # 2020029.
² Transparent Memory encryption means that the capability does not need any user configuration.
³ 5X improvement in per socket inferencing throughput for large size 32b floating point inferencing models from Power9 E980 (12-core modules) to Power10 E1080 (15-core modules). Based on IBM testing using Pytorch, OpenBLAS on the same BERT Large with SqUAD v1.1 data set.
⁴ Based on IBM’s internal analysis of the IBM product failure rate of DDIMMS vs Industry Standard-DIMMS.