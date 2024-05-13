Home Compute and servers Power E1080 IBM Power E1080
The IBM® Power® E1080 is the most powerful and scalable server of the IBM Power portfolio. The E1080 supports up to 240 Power10 processor cores and up to 64 TB memory, and is designed to run AIX®IBM i and Linux®.

Engineered for agility, the IBM Power E1080 includes new improvements such as transparent memory encryption, efficient scaling and faster insights using production-ready AI at the point of data.

Access the performance results

Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation with IBM Power.

Power10: Driving performance and reducing energy consumption

Benefits Provide layered protection

Transparent in-memory encryption simplifies hybrid cloud protection and maintains performance.

Drive greater efficiency

The server can deliver more performance per core and more throughput at the socket and system level.

 Ease AI deployment

A built-in inference engine brings AI closer to data, reducing cost and complexity.

 Improve availability

The new memory architecture is designed to deliver more availability with less downtime.
Features Enhanced performance and efficient scalability

Revolutionary 7nm Power10 processor provides a lower energy footprint.

 Flexible deployment

IBM Power10 generation of servers are designed to make technology a frictionless experience.

 

 Persistent security

New layer of defense with transparent memory encryption keeps all data in memory encrypted between memory and processor.²

 Improved protection

4X more crypto engines in every core compared to Power9³ accelerates encryption performance across stack.

 Security-rich design

In-core defense for attacks and support are designed to protect data from core to cloud.

 Streamlined insights

Computational strength and data bandwidth manage the demanding AI inferencing and machine learning.

 Continuous operations

Advanced recovery, diagnostic capabilities and more than 2x greater Open Memory Interface (OMI) increase server's consistency.

 Optimized reliability and availability

Power10 DIMMs deliver 2X better memory reliability and availability than industry standard DIMMs.⁴
Use Cases SAP HANA on IBM Power

Get faster provisioning, affordable scaling and maximum uptime for SAP HANA workloads.

 Explore IBM Power for SAP HANA Oracle Database on IBM Power

Lower software licensing costs by consolidating Oracle® workloads on fewer servers and cores.

 Explore IBM Power for Oracle Database Healthcare applications

Run FHIR-standard healthcare applications on IBM Power with maximum uptime and reliability.

 Explore healthcare applications on IBM Power Flexible consumption

Optimize IT costs and dynamically scale capacity on demand as your business needs change.

 Explore flexible capacity on demand High availability

Maintain business continuity with advanced failure detection, failover and recovery capabilities.

 Explore IBM PowerHA® SystemMirror®
Software

IBM Virtual Hardware Management Console (vHMC)

IBM Hardware Management Console (HMC) is used to configure and control one or more Power servers. The console delivers a virtual appliance format for increased deployment flexibility.

 Learn more Start trial

IBM PowerSC

IBM PowerSC (security and compliance) is a solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers running AIX, IBM i or Linux. PowerSC sits on top of the IBM Power server stack, integrating security features built at different layers.

 Learn more Start trial

IBM PowerVC

IBM PowerVC is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering. Built on OpenStack, it provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for IBM AIX, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM Power.

 Learn more Start trial

Related products

IBM Power S1012

The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.

 IBM Power S1014

A 1-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power S1022

A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power S1024

A 2-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power E1050

A 4-socket rack server optimized for data-intensive apps and hybrid cloud deployments.
Resources Technical overview

Read the comprehensive E1080 IBM® Redbook, which includes the latest changes, technologies and major features.

 Accelerate your path to automation with IBM Power

Discover how IBM Power can help you modernize, automate and secure your business.

 ITIC 2022 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Security Report

Download the survey to see how your infrastructure measures up against the industry’s most secure platforms.

 T-Mobile and IBM Power: Driving innovation via Infrastructure as Code

Join this webcast to hear from T-Mobile on how they are using IBM Power and Red Hat® Ansible® to reduce management complexity with infrastructure as Code (IaC)

 ITIC 2023 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report

Download the survey results to discover where your vendor stood in relation to global brands.

IBM Power Expert Care

Explore our flexible support options that maximize system uptime and reduce costs.

Footnotes

¹ IBM Power E1080; two-tier SAP SD standard application benchmark running SAP ERP 6.0 EHP5; Power10 3.55-4.0 GHz processor, 4,096 GB memory, 8p/120c/960t, 174,000 SD benchmark users (955,050 SAPS), AIX 7.2, DB2 11.5. Certification # 2021059. All results can be found at sap.com/benchmark Valid as of 8/27/21 HPE Superdome Flex; two-tier SAP SD standard application benchmark running SAP ERP 6.0 EHP5; Intel Xeon Platinum 8280L 2.7 GHz, 16p/448c/896t, 152,508 SD benchmark users (877,050 SAPS), running Windows Server 2019 and Microsoft SQL Server 2019, Certification # 2020029.

² Transparent Memory encryption means that the capability does not need any user configuration.

³ 5X improvement in per socket inferencing throughput for large size 32b floating point inferencing models from Power9 E980 (12-core modules) to Power10 E1080 (15-core modules). Based on IBM testing using Pytorch, OpenBLAS on the same BERT Large with SqUAD v1.1 data set.

⁴ Based on IBM’s internal analysis of the IBM product failure rate of DDIMMS vs Industry Standard-DIMMS.