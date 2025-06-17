Run enterprise Linux distributions on IBM® Power® servers with a fully open stack that benefits from the OpenPower ecosystem and efficient cloud-native performance through PowerVM® virtualization technology.
Amplify the reliability, security and scalability of open-source technology with industry-leading, cloud-native deployment options. Enterprise Linux® on IBM Power provides a solid foundation for your open-source hybrid cloud infrastructure, empowering you to modernize applications more efficiently.
SAP HANA on IBM Power: Discover the benefits of servers that simplify and accelerate your SAP HANA deployments.
Leverage the OpenPOWER foundation to innovate and build a winning solution based on your POWER® infrastructure.
Get more from your hybrid cloud by deploying your apps faster with industry-leading scalable, resilient servers.
Linux on IBM Power offers an open solution stack — from hardware to OS — optimized for your hybrid cloud architecture.
Built on OpenStack, IBM PowerVC provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments.
Get cost-effective bundles of software offerings that enable you to seamlessly deploy and manage private clouds.
The IBM Power L1022 is a 2-socket, 2U Power10 processor-based server optimized for Linux-based workloads such as SAP HANA.
Power L1024 makes the most reliable server platform in its class even better, with advanced recovery, diagnostic capabilities and open memory interface (OMI).
See why IBM Power is rated by ITIC as delivering the highest reliability for the 15th year in a row.
