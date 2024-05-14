For many years, group companies of the BLANC & FISCHER Family Holding have relied on SAP solutions to boost operational efficiency. The group is currently working to implement next-generation business applications including SAP S/4HANA®, SAP® BW/4HANA® and SAP Manufacturing Execution, alongside its portfolio of existing SAP solutions.

In time, the aim is that all group companies will consolidate to the new SAP solutions, allowing the company to gain a unified view of operations. This critical step will help enable streamlined, integrated manufacturing processes that will support a new wave of innovation through collaboration and cross-fertilization.

“Modernizing core business applications is always a challenge,” remarks Manfred Leistner. “We selected IBM Power Systems with IBM Storage as the underlying infrastructure because we think it is the ideal platform for us to combine existing SAP workloads with new, cutting-edge solutions.”

Working with IBM and Red Hat consultants, the group deployed a high-availability configuration based on IBM Power System E980 servers connected to an IBM FlashSystem 9200 storage solution built with IBM Spectrum Virtualize. The advanced virtualization features of IBM PowerVM® allow the operation of different, isolated workloads on a single server without compromising on performance or security of mission-critical systems.

With IBM infrastructure, the team at Blanc und Fischer IT Services GmbH will be able to run the new SAP S/4HANA and SAP BW/4HANA applications alongside existing solutions such as SAP Global Trade Services, SAP Supplier Lifecycle Management, SAP Supplier Relationship Management, SAP Business Intelligence, and SAP ERP Human Capital Management—all on a single platform.

Manfred Leistner explains, “The flexibility we gain from IBM Power Systems and IBM Storage allows us to scale up when necessary without complex readjustments. We can flexibly assign resources where we need them and dynamically optimize resource allocations based on changing business demands.”

IBM Spectrum Virtualize ensures data consistency and maximum availability across two data center locations for improved business continuity. The group also relies on IBM Spectrum Protect for data protection and rapid recovery.

“The combination of IBM Spectrum Storage and IBM FlashSystem gives us a unified, cost-efficient, high-performance layer that manages storage and business continuity of our mission-critical workloads with Red Hat Enterprise Linux on our IBM Power Systems servers,” states Manfred Leistner.