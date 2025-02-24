SAP HANA Server Solutions

IBM® Power® has a variety of options to meet clients where they are on their journey to SAP S/4HANA. Whether you are considering SAP HANA or the next-generation S/4HANA, IBM Power offers on-premises, off-premises or fully-managed (RISE with SAP) solutions, built to run mission-critical applications like SAP, help accelerate your ERP and application deployments, and help maximize the impact they can have on your data management, data integration, automation and business processes.
The key to IT efficiency and business continuity is a platform that integrates with your current infrastructure while simultaneously supporting digital transformation. IBM Power servers are purpose built for data-intensive applications such as SAP HANA and S/4HANA that require large amounts of in-memory computing but still let you maintain the high availability and flexibility required for your hybrid cloud.
Dynamically accommodate changes to your SAP HANA platform resources, depending on your changing business needs.
Optimize processor utilization and data processing with shared-pool support for your production SAP HANA database.
Reduce planned downtime with Virtual Persistent Memory, which gets your infrastructure up and running faster.
IBM Power supports your goal of becoming an intelligent enterprise by integrating mission-critical data sources that run on IBM Power to downstream AI platforms, such as a data fabric or lakehouse. This allows for inferencing and machine learning or fine-tuning training on IBM Power with an in-core AI acceleration, large memory capacity (beyond limited GPU memory) and optimized AI libraries.
Protect critical data and applications from cyberthreats with end-to-end security, including new and transparent in-memory encryption with no performance impact.
PowerVM® provides a secure and scalable server virtualization environment for your applications, built upon the advanced RAS features and leading performance of the IBM Power systems platform.
With the IBM Power L1022 scale-out server, you get a flexible, two-socket, 2U Power10 processor-based server system that’s optimized for running your Linux®-based workloads, such as SAP HANA.
Advanced recovery, diagnostic capabilities and an open memory interface (OMI) make the IBM Power L1024 scale-out server one of the most reliable server platforms for maximizing uptime of your SAP HANA deployments.
An agile, high-performance, four-socket scale-up server that’s ideal for SAP HANA hybrid cloud deployments—featuring built-in virtualization and flexible capacity.
Industry-leading performance, scalability, resiliency and flexibility with the latest Power10 servers can help you meet all the needs of your data-intensive SAP workloads.
RISE with SAP is a guided journey that brings together outcome-driven services, Cloud ERP with SAP S/4HANA, and additional platforms to rethink the enterprise operating model. IBM Power Virtual Server offers a unique advantage to the enterprises that run SAP landscape on IBM Power servers. It is designed for a faster, non-disruptive move to RISE with SAP.
SAP customers can now enjoy the flexibility of IBM’s SAP-certified Infrastructure-as-a-Service Power Virtual Server, an enterprise cloud environment, to accelerate their migration.
Technology Lifecycle Services for SAP HANA on IBM Power
Need help troubleshooting any issues you may be having? IBM Technology Lifecycle Services provides support and services for SAP HANA on IBM Power across the solution lifecycle.
Our SAP experts help you build and deliver a strategic business transformation plan using proven methodologies to create a roadmap that lowers costs, increases agility and improves results.
