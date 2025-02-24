SAP HANA Server Solutions

Webcast: Modernizing air navigation: Naviair's transformation with SAP HANA on IBM.
Solutions for SAP HANA

IBM® Power® has a variety of options to meet clients where they are on their journey to SAP S/4HANA. Whether you are considering SAP HANA or the next-generation S/4HANA, IBM Power offers on-premises, off-premises or fully-managed (RISE with SAP) solutions, built to run mission-critical applications like SAP, help accelerate your ERP and application deployments, and help maximize the impact they can have on your data management, data integration, automation and business processes.

The key to IT efficiency and business continuity is a platform that integrates with your current infrastructure while simultaneously supporting digital transformation. IBM Power servers are purpose built for data-intensive applications such as SAP HANA and S/4HANA that require large amounts of in-memory computing but still let you maintain the high availability and flexibility required for your hybrid cloud. 

 Why IBM Power for SAP HANA infographic
Benefits Explore the benefits and ROI of SAP HANA on IBM Power—giving you faster provisioning, affordable scaling and increased uptime.
Provision faster

Dynamically accommodate changes to your SAP HANA platform resources, depending on your changing business needs.
Scale affordably

Optimize processor utilization and data processing with shared-pool support for your production SAP HANA database.
Maximize uptime

Reduce planned downtime with Virtual Persistent Memory, which gets your infrastructure up and running faster.
Improve Artificial Intelligence (AI) inferencing and machine learning

IBM Power supports your goal of becoming an intelligent enterprise by integrating mission-critical data sources that run on IBM Power to downstream AI platforms, such as a data fabric or lakehouse. This allows for inferencing and machine learning or fine-tuning training on IBM Power with an in-core AI acceleration, large memory capacity (beyond limited GPU memory) and optimized AI libraries.
Strengthen SAP data protection

Protect critical data and applications from cyberthreats with end-to-end security, including new and transparent in-memory encryption with no performance impact.
Integrated virtualization

PowerVM® provides a secure and scalable server virtualization environment for your applications, built upon the advanced RAS features and leading performance of the IBM Power systems platform. 

On-premises solutions

IBM Power L1022 IBM Power L1024 IBM Power E1050 IBM Power E1080

Cloud solutions

RISE with SAP IBM Power Virtual Server
Case studies
Pfizer case study image 3
Pfizer
“As a result of the transformation to SAP S/4HANA, we have reduced our 75 TB ERP 6.0 AnyDB database to approximately 5.5 TB. SAP S/4HANA on IBM Power delivers sustainability, performance and capacity for Pfizer."
Bosch boxes with wind turbines
Bosch
Learn how Bosch delivers performance gains of up to 75% while cutting energy consumption by 20% using IBM Power10 servers.
Female engineer showing the production plan to a worker on her digital tablet. Supervisor and female worker looking at digital tablet and discussing work in factory shop floor.
Ecogas
Ecogas deploys SAP HANA 2.0 in a hybrid environment based on IBM Power10 servers, extending high-quality digital services to over one million people “Moving to SAP HANA 2.0 on IBM Power10 played a key role in allowing Ecogas to maintain high service levels throughout the pandemic. In fact, around 80% of our customers now use digital channels as their primary touchpoint—all enabled by our IBM and SAP solutions.” Pablo Contreras Infrastructure and Telecommunications Leader, Ecogas
Two make technicians sitting and talking in data center.
OEDIV
Using the latest Power10 processors and IBM Power Private Cloud with Shared Utility Capacity, OEDIV achieved up to 25% cost savings for SAP HANA on IBM Power. With IBM PowerVC and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, they can provision systems more efficiently and 20%–30% faster.
Photo taken in Berlin, Germany
FOITT
By using IBM Power servers for their new SAP Basis infrastructure in the SUBERB program, FOITT was able to achieve a very high degree of automation, which minimizes manual work and increases the efficiency of our IT processes
client images provided by Winterhalter for use in case study
Winterhalter
Winterhalter consolidated their server landscape from seven to four servers, increased performance and capacity, and yet cut energy consumption by almost 50%. In addition, they calculated more than 80% savings on energy over five years when compared with Intel-based alternatives.
Resources

The Economic Benefits of IBM Power Servers

Enhanced security for SAP workloads with IBM Power and Trend Micro

SAP HANA on Power success stories from automotive to wholesale and many more.

SAP HANA on IBM Power: Architectural summary

Build private-cloud capabilities on IBM Power to improve administrator productivity, while further integrating and simplifying SAP HANA deployments.

Review options for running SAP/HANA on PowerVS servers and scenarios for installation and migration.

The RISE with SAP, premium supplier option with IBM Power provides clients with world-class service, leveraging a unique delivery approach.

Learn how SAP enables the cognitive enterprise through a business technology platform.

SAP HANA: Discover more about the fast and powerful in-memory database that provides real-time, multi-model data analytics.

Next steps

Technology Lifecycle Services for SAP HANA on IBM Power

Need help troubleshooting any issues you may be having? IBM Technology Lifecycle Services provides support and services for SAP HANA on IBM Power across the solution lifecycle.

SAP consulting services

Our SAP experts help you build and deliver a strategic business transformation plan using proven methodologies to create a roadmap that lowers costs, increases agility and improves results.

Connect, learn, share, and engage with SAP on IBM Power experts. Engage in discussions, or read blogs with the newest SAP updates for IBM Power.

 

