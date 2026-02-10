Consolidating its server and storage environment, STIHL Group can now more easily scale its SAP business applications to meet dynamically changing business needs. Moving from a scale-out to a scale-up architecture has simplified systems management and provided additional flexibility.

STIHL Group selected IBM Power for its SAP landscape because it offered higher cost-efficiency than other options and allowed for large SAP HANA systems, which was and still is an essential requirement for the company. Today, the largest mission-critical SAP HANA database at STIHL Group is 7 TB. With IBM Power enterprise servers, the company still has plenty of capacity to handle future growth.

All manufacturing operations at STIHL Group rely on SAP solutions running on IBM Power and IBM Storage. In total, STIHL Group runs 216 logical partitions (LPARS) with Linux and IBM AIX® across all its IBM Power servers. Using IBM PowerVM Live Partition Mobility, STIHL Group can easily balance its workload across all servers and quickly migrate systems to the latest IBM Power infrastructure. “The IBM Power platform is highly reliable and perfectly suited for our 24/7 availability needs,” confirms Peter Kohlrausch. “Over three system generations, we have never experienced any hardware issues that required unplanned downtime. And with the new enterprise-class IBM Power E1080 servers, we have virtually unlimited scalability for our system requirements.”

Looking ahead, STIHL Group is also considering building on the hybrid cloud opportunities offered by IBM Power Virtual Servers (PowerVS) to further enhance its scalability and efficiency.

Taking advantage of the fast, low-latency IBM FlashCore® Modules and NVMe technology, STIHL Group achieves a higher storage density, saves valuable data center space and improves overall IT sustainability. “With IBM FlashSystem 7300, we’re delivering 6 PB of data storage with 50% fewer storage systems,” says Johannes Hohmann. “The self-optimizing storage solution with built-in compression and AI-powered predictive analytics is very easy to manage.” STIHL Group has substantially reduced overall system maintenance by moving from up to 96 spinning disks per system to 24 IBM FlashCore Modules.

Patrick Trueb concludes: “With our partners SVA and IBM, we can run mission-critical SAP business applications reliably to drive innovation and growth. SVA gives us new ideas and helps us optimize our IT and data center architecture, making sure we benefit from the latest features and capabilities of our IBM solutions. We are very happy that we can fully trust SVA with important operational tasks. We also value the close collaboration with IBM. It’s great to see the continued commitment and investment in the IBM Power platform to further improve application availability and support on this leading, highly efficient technology.”