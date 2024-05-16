Reduce the cost of storing data by using data reduction, and accelerating applications to speed business insights.
Implement a complete high availability strategy, including data and application mobility and full DR protection including to the cloud.
Support a data strategy independent of infrastructure with integrated functionality and management across heterogeneous storage.
Take advantage of six 9s availability to support your mission-critical applications.
Defend against ransomware with immutable and isolated copies that can be recovered following an attack.
IBM Spectrum Virtualize enables applications to run without disruption, even when changes are made to the storage infrastructure.
Enable a single hybrid cloud solution across IBM Cloud®, AWS, and Microsoft Azure for more than 500 supported storage systems.
Expand the range of candidate data that can benefit from data reduction with data reduction pools. Increase capacity while maintaining app performance.
Take advantage of a complete set of data resilience capabilities with high availability, business continuance and data security features.
Move data from one storage system to another or between arrays, while maintaining access to the data.
Implement more efficient use of flash storage or multiple tiers of disk drives with automated storage tiering using AI-based IBM Easy Tier®.
Support storage and servers in two data centers with IBM HyperSwap®. Access data concurrently with automated switch-over in case of failure.
Use predictive AI-based analytics to identify issues before they become problems. Speed resolution by simplifying tickets and automating log uploads.
Upgrade without disruption with the SAN Volume Controller integrated, modular highly scalable system.
Use the simple GUI to perform configuration, management and service tasks over multiple storage systems—even from different vendors.
Use IBM Spectrum Virtualize in SAN Volume Controller to complement a wide variety of server virtualization and containerization technologies.
Manage, protect and store data, with unlimited access to select IBM software-defined storage products and IBM Cloud Object Storage.
Optimize your storage infrastructure using this cloud-based storage management and support platform.
Replicate or migrate data on heterogeneous storage systems between on-premises and IBM Cloud and other cloud offerings.
Take advantage of comprehensive data protection for physical file servers, virtual environments, and more.
Provide recovery, replication, retention, and reuse for VMs, databases, applications, file systems, SaaS workloads, and containers in hybrid cloud environments.
Optimize archival cost with a true physical air gap protection and an intuitive management system from a single global name space.