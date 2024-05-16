Home Storage SAN Volume Controller IBM SAN Volume Controller
Simplify your infrastructure

Built with IBM Spectrum® Virtualize software—part of the IBM Spectrum Storage family—IBM® SAN Volume Controller is an enterprise-class storage system. It helps organizations achieve better data economics by supporting the large scale workloads that are critical to success.

SAN Volume Controller systems can handle the massive volumes of data from mobile and social applications and enable flexible hybrid cloud deployments. It delivers the performance and scalability needed to gain insights from the latest analytics technologies.
Benefits Improve data value

Reduce the cost of storing data by using data reduction, and accelerating applications to speed business insights.

Increase data security

Implement a complete high availability strategy, including data and application mobility and full DR protection including to the cloud.

Enhance data simplicity

Support a data strategy independent of infrastructure with integrated functionality and management across heterogeneous storage.

Gain high availability

Take advantage of six 9s availability to support your mission-critical applications.

Protect against cyber threats

Defend against ransomware with immutable and isolated copies that can be recovered following an attack.

Features Insulation from physical storage

IBM Spectrum Virtualize enables applications to run without disruption, even when changes are made to the storage infrastructure.

Hybrid cloud advancements

Enable a single hybrid cloud solution across IBM Cloud®, AWS, and Microsoft Azure for more than 500 supported storage systems.

IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud Data reduction

Expand the range of candidate data that can benefit from data reduction with data reduction pools. Increase capacity while maintaining app performance.

Data resilience

Take advantage of a complete set of data resilience capabilities with high availability, business continuance and data security features.

Application availability

Move data from one storage system to another or between arrays, while maintaining access to the data.

Tiered storage

Implement more efficient use of flash storage or multiple tiers of disk drives with automated storage tiering using AI-based IBM Easy Tier®.

See the infographic Multisite high availability

Support storage and servers in two data centers with IBM HyperSwap®. Access data concurrently with automated switch-over in case of failure.

AI-driven management and proactive support

Use predictive AI-based analytics to identify issues before they become problems. Speed resolution by simplifying tickets and automating log uploads.

IBM Storage Insights Scalability and performance

Upgrade without disruption with the SAN Volume Controller integrated, modular highly scalable system.

Simplified management

Use the simple GUI to perform configuration, management and service tasks over multiple storage systems—even from different vendors.

Complement server virtualization

Use IBM Spectrum Virtualize in SAN Volume Controller to complement a wide variety of server virtualization and containerization technologies.

Case study
Data Action By deploying QRadar components within a VMware cluster, Data Action was able to experience a smaller physical footprint and lower power costs with greater flexibility and future scalability. Read the case study
Resources Integration Red Hat® Ansible® and IBM storage

Learn how IBM data storage provides simple storage solutions that address modern data requirements.

 IBM Storage blog

Read perspectives on IBM Storage and IBM Spectrum Virtualize.

 Best Practices and Performance Guidelines

Read about the performance gains that can be achieved by implementing IBM SAN Volume Controller powered by IBM Spectrum Virtualize.

 Implementing the IBM SAN Volume Controller with IBM Spectrum Virtualize 8.4

Get detailed technical information about the IBM System Storage SAN Volume Controller.

 HyperSwap SAN Implementation and Design Best Practices

Learn the guidelines for implementing HyperSwap and stretched cluster configurations with IBM SAN Volume Controller.

 Best practices for IBM Spectrum Virtualize Version 8.4.2

Learn about the performance gains you can achieve by implementing the preferred practices for IBM SAN Volume Controller.

 Security feature checklist for storage systems

Learn about the security features and options of IBM Spectrum Virtualize based storage systems with a complete checklist, including IBM FlashSystem and IBM SAN Volume Controller, that can guide your user security team.
Related products IBM Spectrum Storage Suite

Manage, protect and store data, with unlimited access to select IBM software-defined storage products and IBM Cloud Object Storage.

IBM Storage Insights

Optimize your storage infrastructure using this cloud-based storage management and support platform.

 IBM Spectrum Virtualize for Public Cloud

Replicate or migrate data on heterogeneous storage systems between on-premises and IBM Cloud and other cloud offerings.

 IBM Spectrum Protect

Take advantage of comprehensive data protection for physical file servers, virtual environments, and more.

 IBM Spectrum Protect Plus

Provide recovery, replication, retention, and reuse for VMs, databases, applications, file systems, SaaS workloads, and containers in hybrid cloud environments.

 IBM Spectrum Archive

Optimize archival cost with a true physical air gap protection and an intuitive management system from a single global name space.
Take the next step

Learn more with these expert resources

