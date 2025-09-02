RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server

Designed for faster and non-disruptive move to RISE with SAP

Get started
IBM Cloud for SAP Wayfinder Hero Image
TechXchange banner

IBM TechXchange 2025

Learn how to accelerate your AI and modernization journey with IBM Cloud, earn top certifications and network with peers

Seats are limited! Register Now

Faster and non-disruptive move to RISE with SAP

For over half a century, enterprises have used IBM's infrastructure to host their mission-critical SAP systems for round-the-clock operations and safeguarding sensitive business data. As the next step to help accelerate their move to Cloud ERP, IBM and SAP have launched new hyperscaler option for SAP Cloud ERP Private, using the RISE with SAP methodology.

 IBM and SAP launch new hyperscaler option for SAP Cloud ERP
Benefits #1

Ranked in availability among SAP-certified servers.

 Review the report 14x

Fewer critical vulnerabilities and exposures in hypervisor of Power servers since 2020 as compared to SAP-certified clouds using other hypervisors*.

 Read Power security catalog 90 days

Designed to move SAP S/4HANA workloads from IBM Power Systems on-premises to cloud within 90 days.

 Read the blog

Webinar: Accelerate Your SAP S/4HANA Journey with IBM Rapid Move

Join IBM experts to explore how clients fast-track their SAP Transformation programs.

Register now
Migration stages for RISE with SAP
Investment program

To help ease customers transition to RISE with SAP on Power Virtual Server, IBM is launching a customized investment program to support early-stage technical assessments by SIs or resell partners, migration execution, and the deployment of surrounding non-RISE (SAP and non-SAP) workloads to cloud.

 Learn more IBM Power buyback program
Data being accessed and processed from multiple cloud databases and on-premises infrastructure
IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications

To further accelerate Cloud ERP migration, IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications brings software and services from IBM and partners such as SNP that automates essential migration tasks, including technical assessments, data and code migration, code analysis, and automated testing.

 Learn more about Transformation Suite for SAP Application
Isometric Illustration of secure cloud storage network interacting with sap, salesforce, government, healthcare, retail, transportation, airline, shipping, delivery and supply chain.
One of the industry’s largest RISE with SAP implementation

"This upgrade of SAP lays a foundation for AI and solving more complex problems. As we continue to build on this, the foundation must remain secured and resilient. This is where security and availability of SAP landscape on IBM Power Virtual Server and IBM Cloud comes into play. Since the go-live, we have been running with 100% availability, no outages." Sirish Gottimukkala, Director for IT Delivery, IBM

 Learn more about Implementation
Digital illustration of Data Fabric architecture
The Struggle to Migrate SAP to the Cloud Just Got Easier

IDC research has found that: Top reasons for moving SAP workloads to IaaS include high performance, robust data protection, and strong cloud migration support. For SAP HANA specifically, organizations prioritize data control, seamless integration across the SAP landscape, and enhanced transactional and analytics performance. When selecting an IaaS provider, key factors are superior security, leading virtualized performance, and cost efficiency.

 Learn more about migrating SAP to Cloud
Take the next steps

Discuss your SAP cloud modernization with an IBM Power Virtual Server specialist.
Footnotes

*14x fewer hypervisor CVEs in PowerVM compared to hypervisors in other SAP-certified clouds based on NIST vulnerability database records for PowerVM, Hyper-V, Xen, KVM. Data as of 6th May 2025.