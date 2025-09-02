RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server

Designed for faster and non-disruptive move to RISE with SAP
For over half a century, enterprises have used IBM's infrastructure to host their mission-critical SAP systems for round-the-clock operations and safeguarding sensitive business data. As the next step to help accelerate their move to Cloud ERP, IBM and SAP have launched new hyperscaler option for SAP Cloud ERP Private, using the RISE with SAP methodology.
Ranked in availability among SAP-certified servers.
Fewer critical vulnerabilities and exposures in hypervisor of Power servers since 2020 as compared to SAP-certified clouds using other hypervisors*.
Designed to move SAP S/4HANA workloads from IBM Power Systems on-premises to cloud within 90 days.
To help ease customers transition to RISE with SAP on Power Virtual Server, IBM is launching a customized investment program to support early-stage technical assessments by SIs or resell partners, migration execution, and the deployment of surrounding non-RISE (SAP and non-SAP) workloads to cloud.
To further accelerate Cloud ERP migration, IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications brings software and services from IBM and partners such as SNP that automates essential migration tasks, including technical assessments, data and code migration, code analysis, and automated testing.
"This upgrade of SAP lays a foundation for AI and solving more complex problems. As we continue to build on this, the foundation must remain secured and resilient. This is where security and availability of SAP landscape on IBM Power Virtual Server and IBM Cloud comes into play. Since the go-live, we have been running with 100% availability, no outages." Sirish Gottimukkala, Director for IT Delivery, IBM
IDC research has found that: Top reasons for moving SAP workloads to IaaS include high performance, robust data protection, and strong cloud migration support. For SAP HANA specifically, organizations prioritize data control, seamless integration across the SAP landscape, and enhanced transactional and analytics performance. When selecting an IaaS provider, key factors are superior security, leading virtualized performance, and cost efficiency.