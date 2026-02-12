By consolidating resource allocation and management, Würth Group can now flexibly and efficiently run over 600 logical partitions (LPARs) seamlessly across its pool of IBM Power servers. The solution powers over 100 SAP HANA databases running on Linux for the transformation to the new SAP S/4HANA applications.

“In the past, with tighter resources, it was sometimes difficult to quickly provide new systems for test and development tasks,” says Karsten Hespelt. “We had to manually move systems around and manage our workloads on every server, a very time-consuming job. With our new IBM Power servers with IBM Power Private Cloud with Shared Utility Capacity, we can now provision both, new and cloned environments very rapidly, thanks to the multi-system resource sharing configuration. This helps us accelerate our dynamic and agile transformation project. Combined with the high level of automation on the IBM Power platform, we can deliver more resilient system operations.”

“Using the flexibility of IBM Power, we can use the same infrastructure before, during and after our SAP S/4HANA transition,” explains Jörg Engel. “This reduces overprovisioning and increases cost-efficiency, as we can move and scale applications easily and gradually, while always making use of the full resources. This means that we can deliver optimized performance for 20,000 concurrent users throughout the migration process.”

With a significant share of business transactions being processed by the central SAP applications, reliability and round-the-clock availability are crucial for Würth Group. “Especially towards the end of the month, the 44,000 permanently employed global sales staff rely on the business applications 24/7 to finalize sales transactions to meet their monthly targets,” adds Jörg Engel. “With the IBM solution, we have a solid foundation to support our sales teams and grow our global business.”

Another key feature of the IBM Power platform for Würth Group is its scale-up capability. “Thanks to the architecture of the IBM Power platform, we can run large 100 TB databases for SAP business applications without issues across 100 IBM Power processor cores to provide outstanding performance for all users and business processes,” says Karsten Hespelt. “As part of our migration to SAP S/4HANA, we’re working to optimize this database. Leveraging advanced data compression and comprehensive data pruning, we will move to a much smaller 20 GB SAP HANA database to future-proof central business processes.”

IBM Power servers are designed for maximum uptime, resiliency and cybersecurity. This approach includes hot-swappable components, built-in redundancy features and advanced virtualization. As a result of this careful system design, Würth Group has not experienced any infrastructure-related unplanned downtime of IBM Power servers through several system generations since moving its SAP applications and databases to IBM Power8. Equally, the focus on serviceability results in a highly stable hardware platform that enables standardized systems management. IBM Power servers also provide hardware-accelerated transparent memory encryption using quantum-safe cryptography to protect business data even more effectively against today’s and tomorrow’s threats. “On our IBM Power servers, all infrastructure maintenance such as firmware updates can be completed without downtime for business applications and users,” adds Karsten Hespelt. “The Live Partition Mobility feature of IBM PowerVM® Enterprise Edition is the foundation to deliver solutions with almost zero planned downtime. On other platforms, we need longer maintenance windows and see 4x higher planned downtime, just to keep things running securely.”

Jörg Engel concludes: “We’ve been working with IBM and SVA for over 15 years. Throughout this time, SVA has again and again demonstrated its deep knowledge of IBM and SAP solutions. The experts from SVA and IBM have prepared this upgrade professionally to facilitate a seamless modernization and minimize business risk. Together, we’ve completed the latest infrastructure upgrade smoothly, ensuring availability and performance while delivering new flexibility and capacity for the future. We can now embrace new SAP solutions faster and use the latest features and improvements, future-proofing our SAP environment and increasing the cloud-readiness of our business.”