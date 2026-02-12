Würth Group, SVA and IBM
At the Würth Group, bringing creative new concepts to market quickly is essential to stay ahead of the competition. By adding digital services, IoT capabilities and sustainable qualities to its offerings, the Würth Group is meeting customer needs while supporting ecological and social responsibility.
The Würth Group is working on a major modernization initiative to simplify its business processes, streamline operations and boost efficiency. Together with Würth IT, the group’s internal IT service provider, the company is moving its important core business applications and databases to the cutting-edge SAP S/4HANA® solution and the in-memory SAP HANA® platform. Würth IT runs the global IT infrastructure, applications and digital solutions to support the Würth Group’s business operations.
Jörg Engel, Team Lead SAP Technology at Würth IT, says: “The Würth Group is driven by digitalization. To successfully compete in changing global markets, we as Würth IT need to provide the Würth Group with the latest applications, tools and technologies. We were looking for a future-proof platform for SAP that would enable a seamless transition for the group’s 24/7 multi-channel operations, reduce business risk, and provide the performance we need to grow and keep innovating.”
Alongside the planned infrastructure upgrade, the Würth Group also aimed to raise operational excellence by improving its processes. This meant that Würth IT needed to deliver a highly flexible, scalable and reliable foundation to facilitate high availability for all systems and applications throughout the complex business and IT transformation.
Würth IT worked with IBM Platinum Partner SVA (System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH) to design and deploy a flexible and scalable infrastructure for its SAP applications based on IBM® Power® enterprise servers. This fully virtualized environment uses IBM Power Private Cloud with Shared Utility Capacity to deliver cloud-like agility for flexible IT operations.
SVA and Würth IT established an automated operations and orchestration layer using modern IBM and Red Hat® management tools to improve system consistency and overall security. This enables the use of DevOps best practices such as Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to simplify virtualization management, standardize operations and further increase productivity.
Fast, high-performance and resilient data storage for the new SAP S/4HANA solution landscape is provided through IBM SAN Volume Controller nodes, built with IBM Spectrum® Virtualize software, set up as a stretched cluster and backed by several IBM Storage FlashSystem storage arrays.
Karsten Hespelt, Senior Unix Systems Administrator at Würth IT, adds: “We’re very happy to work with IBM Platinum Partner SVA, the collaboration with the team is as good as it gets. They provide valuable guidance and hands-on assistance to deploy the latest technologies and fine-tune system performance across the whole IBM technology stack. Using the advanced IBM Power capabilities, together with SVA we completed the migration to new IBM Power infrastructure without any noticeable disruption for our users. SVA are also proactively supporting us in our monthly meetings with IBM and they know exactly how to make our IT operations even more reliable and efficient. They regularly review and recommend security patches for us to help us achieve maximum availability and protection.”
Würth Group relies on IBM and Red Hat operating systems to run its crucial SAP systems. For some of the most important servers, the company implemented an IBM reliability solution to deliver near-continuous application availability with advanced failure detection, failover and recovery capabilities.
SAP applications play a vital role for many processes at Würth Group. The solution landscape includes SAP S/4HANA applications, SAP HANA databases, SAP Extended Warehouse Management, SAP Business Warehouse powered by SAP HANA and other SAP solutions. The Würth Group uses SAP Cloud Connector software to build a hybrid cloud architecture and connect its on-premises solutions to the cloud, integrating its applications with the SAP Business Technology Platform reliably and fast without any latency issues.
Harald Holl, Head of Infrastructure at Würth IT, says: “By using IBM Power, we ensure maximum availability, highest security and optimal performance. This is the perfect foundation to optimize our SAP workloads. The collaboration with IBM and SVA was perfect, the commitment and expertise of their teams were key for the successful implementation.“
By consolidating resource allocation and management, Würth Group can now flexibly and efficiently run over 600 logical partitions (LPARs) seamlessly across its pool of IBM Power servers. The solution powers over 100 SAP HANA databases running on Linux for the transformation to the new SAP S/4HANA applications.
“In the past, with tighter resources, it was sometimes difficult to quickly provide new systems for test and development tasks,” says Karsten Hespelt. “We had to manually move systems around and manage our workloads on every server, a very time-consuming job. With our new IBM Power servers with IBM Power Private Cloud with Shared Utility Capacity, we can now provision both, new and cloned environments very rapidly, thanks to the multi-system resource sharing configuration. This helps us accelerate our dynamic and agile transformation project. Combined with the high level of automation on the IBM Power platform, we can deliver more resilient system operations.”
“Using the flexibility of IBM Power, we can use the same infrastructure before, during and after our SAP S/4HANA transition,” explains Jörg Engel. “This reduces overprovisioning and increases cost-efficiency, as we can move and scale applications easily and gradually, while always making use of the full resources. This means that we can deliver optimized performance for 20,000 concurrent users throughout the migration process.”
With a significant share of business transactions being processed by the central SAP applications, reliability and round-the-clock availability are crucial for Würth Group. “Especially towards the end of the month, the 44,000 permanently employed global sales staff rely on the business applications 24/7 to finalize sales transactions to meet their monthly targets,” adds Jörg Engel. “With the IBM solution, we have a solid foundation to support our sales teams and grow our global business.”
Another key feature of the IBM Power platform for Würth Group is its scale-up capability. “Thanks to the architecture of the IBM Power platform, we can run large 100 TB databases for SAP business applications without issues across 100 IBM Power processor cores to provide outstanding performance for all users and business processes,” says Karsten Hespelt. “As part of our migration to SAP S/4HANA, we’re working to optimize this database. Leveraging advanced data compression and comprehensive data pruning, we will move to a much smaller 20 GB SAP HANA database to future-proof central business processes.”
IBM Power servers are designed for maximum uptime, resiliency and cybersecurity. This approach includes hot-swappable components, built-in redundancy features and advanced virtualization. As a result of this careful system design, Würth Group has not experienced any infrastructure-related unplanned downtime of IBM Power servers through several system generations since moving its SAP applications and databases to IBM Power8. Equally, the focus on serviceability results in a highly stable hardware platform that enables standardized systems management. IBM Power servers also provide hardware-accelerated transparent memory encryption using quantum-safe cryptography to protect business data even more effectively against today’s and tomorrow’s threats. “On our IBM Power servers, all infrastructure maintenance such as firmware updates can be completed without downtime for business applications and users,” adds Karsten Hespelt. “The Live Partition Mobility feature of IBM PowerVM® Enterprise Edition is the foundation to deliver solutions with almost zero planned downtime. On other platforms, we need longer maintenance windows and see 4x higher planned downtime, just to keep things running securely.”
Jörg Engel concludes: “We’ve been working with IBM and SVA for over 15 years. Throughout this time, SVA has again and again demonstrated its deep knowledge of IBM and SAP solutions. The experts from SVA and IBM have prepared this upgrade professionally to facilitate a seamless modernization and minimize business risk. Together, we’ve completed the latest infrastructure upgrade smoothly, ensuring availability and performance while delivering new flexibility and capacity for the future. We can now embrace new SAP solutions faster and use the latest features and improvements, future-proofing our SAP environment and increasing the cloud-readiness of our business.”
The Würth Group is a leader in the development, production, and sale of assembly and fastening materials, headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany. The Group currently employs more than 87,000 people in over 400 companies with more than 2,800 shops across 80 countries. The Group generated sales of EUR 20.2 billion in the 2024 fiscal year.
Würth IT is the group’s internal IT service provider and IT consultancy, supporting all group companies and driving the Würth Group’s global business processes from logistics to sales an e-commerce with digital solutions.
IBM Platinum Partner SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH is a leading IT system integrator in Germany, with 3,500 employees across 28 offices. SVA specializes in high-quality IT infrastructure and comprehensive IT services. The company’s technical experts provide tailored guidance and support to enable businesses maximize the value of their IT investments through optimization and intelligent software solutions.
