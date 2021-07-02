What is SAP HANA?

Serving as a platform for enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and other business applications, SAP HANA can be placed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, in a hybrid cloud system.

SAP HANA integrates data from multiple areas within an organization, for example:

Traditional business documents–including contracts and spreadsheets

UX/UI (User Experience/User Interface)–including website forms, emails and other customer interactions

Mobile–information from the mobile devices of customers and your workforce

IoT (Internet of Things)–data from the many sensors that run in every aspect of a business, from warehouses and trucks to stores and offices

The SAP HANA system integrates all this data and applies machine learning and AI to analyze it instantly and deeply. This helps to accelerate real-time decision-making by providing key insights into a company’s operations.