For over 35 years, clients have relied on IBM® Power® to deploy their Oracle database and application workloads. Organizations, both big and small, can take advantage of Power’s class leading reliability1 and security2 as well as its advanced recovery, self-healing and diagnostic capabilities designed to reduce application downtime.
Explore our client success stories to see how we are partnering to improve organization outcomes: Sicredi, TNPL, NTT DATA Business Solutions Poland, Datavision, and Copel.
IBM Power and AIX® keep your critical Oracle workloads protected and available while reducing costs.2
Automatically deploy a “cloud ready” OS capable of meeting any organization’s private cloud requirements with IBM PowerVC.
IBM Power supports the most demanding workloads and provides 99.999% of reliability to maintain maximum availability.1
Leverage Power LPAR and DLPAR eligibility for Oracle hard partitioning, clients can license only this Power cores available to Oracle software.
Improve manageability and scalability ensuring consistent and repeatable outcomes by leveraging our enhanced and expanded automation portfolio for Oracle workloads, built on Ansible.
Benefit from Top-to-Bottom security in Power with trusted boot, main memory encryption, run-time verification of OS files, and role-based access and execution control with PowerSC.