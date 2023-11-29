For over 35 years, clients have relied on IBM® Power® to deploy their Oracle database and application workloads. Organizations, both big and small, can take advantage of Power’s class leading reliability1 and security2 as well as its advanced recovery, self-healing and diagnostic capabilities designed to reduce application downtime.

Explore our client success stories to see how we are partnering to improve organization outcomes: Sicredi, TNPL, NTT DATA Business Solutions Poland, Datavision, and Copel.