Oracle workloads on IBM Power

Drive higher utilization and consolidation with reliability, end to end encryption and flexible consumption options
Superior performance for Oracle workloads

For over 35 years, clients have relied on IBM® Power® to deploy their Oracle database and application workloads. Organizations, both big and small, can take advantage of Power’s class leading reliability1  and security2 as well as its advanced recovery, self-healing and diagnostic capabilities designed to reduce application downtime.

Explore our client success stories to see how we are partnering to improve organization outcomes: SicrediTNPLNTT DATA Business Solutions PolandDatavision, and Copel.

 ESG: The Economic Benefits of IBM Power Servers
Benefits
Industry-leading security

IBM Power and AIX® keep your critical Oracle workloads protected and available while reducing costs.2
Simplified management

Automatically deploy a “cloud ready” OS capable of meeting any organization’s private cloud requirements with IBM PowerVC.
Unmatched uptime

IBM Power supports the most demanding workloads and provides 99.999% of reliability to maintain maximum availability.1
Improved workload cost-effectiveness

Leverage Power LPAR and DLPAR eligibility for Oracle hard partitioning, clients can license only this Power cores available to Oracle software.
Standards-based automation

Improve manageability and scalability ensuring consistent and repeatable outcomes by leveraging our enhanced and expanded automation portfolio for Oracle workloads, built on Ansible.
Data Protection

Benefit from Top-to-Bottom security in Power with trusted boot, main memory encryption, run-time verification of OS files, and role-based access and execution control with PowerSC.
Resources Sicredi transitions to IBM Power10
Partnering together for more than 20 years, IBM® has assisted Sicredi in maintaining its commitment to its clients.
Oracle RAC implementation on IBM Power Virtual Server
This paper outlines the steps required to deploy Oracle® Real Application Cluster (RAC) on AIX on the IBM® Power Systems Virtual Server infrastructure.
Upgrading to Power10 scenario
Learn how an upgrade could potentially save you on licensing and energy costs.
The benefits of consumption-based IT
Learn how consumption-based pricing on IBM Power can help you quickly scale your IT infrastructure up or down to optimize costs, while quickly adapting to a dynamic business environment.
Automate your Oracle Database installation
Learn how you can improve Oracle Database clients running on IBM Power by further decreasing human error through the introduction of automation.
Oracle Disaster Recovery on IBM Power Virtual Server
Learn how to implement an Oracle Data Guard solution across two IBM® Power® Virtual Server data centers around the key components, including IBM AIX, IBM Power Virtual Server, Oracle Data Guard, and the OLTP workload.
Oracle on IBM Power Systems
Discover how IBM Power Systems and IBM AIX features deliver technological capabilities to run Oracle workloads.
Five reasons to run Oracle workloads on IBM Power and IBM AIX
Count on IBM Power to provide the same level of assistance that we have provided over three decades to more than 80,000 customers.
Oracle Technical Migration Procedure – Power to PowerVS
Overview on how Oracle Database Administrators (DBAs) can migrate AIX-based Oracle databases from IBM Power to Power Virtual Server.
Next Steps

Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Power expert.