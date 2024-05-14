Home Compute and servers Power S1014 IBM Power S1014
Three-quarter view of IBM Power S1014 server

The IBM® Power® S1014 is the entry level server of the IBM Power portfolio. The S1014 supports up to 8 Power10 processor cores and up to 1 TB memory, and is designed to run AIX®IBM i and Linux®. It is available in a 4U or tower chassis.

Get superior price performance for your business-critical workloads. With the IBM Power S1014, you can consolidate workloads on fewer servers, reducing software licensing, electrical and cooling costs.

Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation with IBM Power.
Power10: Driving performance and reducing energy consumption
Benefits Expand app function

Improve performance of business-critical apps with 57% more performance per core.¹

 Lower IT costs

Reduce your physical data center footprint and lower cooling and electrical costs.

 Improve security

Employ memory encryption for end-to-end security across hybrid cloud without impacting app performance.

 Run AI inferencing

Improve performance of models and lower latency by running AI inferencing at the point of data.
Features More performance per core

Get as much as 57% more performance per core compared to IBM Power S914.¹

 More memory bandwidth

Provide 20% more memory bandwidth compared to IBM Power S914.¹

 Matrix Math Acceleration

Benefit from four Matrix Math Accelerators per core for faster AI inferencing at the point of data.
Use Cases Oracle Database SE on IBM Power

Lower software licensing costs by consolidating Oracle® workloads on fewer servers and cores.

 Explore IBM Power for Oracle Database IBM i

Run business-critical apps on IBM i and pay only for what you need.

 Explore IBM i AI inferencing

Build and run AI inferencing models on the same system as your data for lower latency and better performance.

 Explore AI on IBM Power
IBM Power Software

IBM Virtual Hardware Management Console (vHMC)

IBM Hardware Management Console (HMC) is used to configure and control one or more Power servers. The console delivers a virtual appliance format for increased deployment flexibility.

IBM PowerSC

IBM PowerSC (security and compliance) is a solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers running AIX, IBM i or Linux. PowerSC sits on top of the IBM Power server stack, integrating security features built at different layers.

IBM PowerVC

IBM PowerVC is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering. Built on OpenStack, it provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for IBM AIX, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM Power.

Related products

IBM Power S1012

The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.

 IBM Power S1022

A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power S1024

A 2-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power E1050

A 4-socket rack server optimized for data-intensive apps and hybrid cloud deployments.

 IBM Power E1080

IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AI apps across hybrid cloud.
Resources Technical overview

Explore the latest changes, technologies and major features of IBM Power scale-out servers.

 Accelerate your path to automation with IBM Power

Discover how IBM Power can help you modernize, automate and secure your business.

 ITIC 2022 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Security Report

Download the survey to see how your infrastructure measures up against the industry’s most secure platforms.

 T-Mobile and IBM Power: Driving innovation via Infrastructure as Code

Join this webcast to hear from T-Mobile on how they are using IBM Power and Red Hat® Ansible® to reduce management complexity with infrastructure as Code (IaC)

 ITIC 2023 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report

Download the survey results to discover where your vendor stood in relation to global brands.

IBM Power Expert Care

Optimize availability and reduce costs with our simplified, flexible and standardized support.
¹ Based on IBM internal performance testing in the lab. A full performance report that can be found here.