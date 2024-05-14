Get superior price performance for your business-critical workloads. With the IBM Power S1014, you can consolidate workloads on fewer servers, reducing software licensing, electrical and cooling costs.
Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation with IBM Power.
Power10: Driving performance and reducing energy consumption
Improve performance of business-critical apps with 57% more performance per core.¹
Reduce your physical data center footprint and lower cooling and electrical costs.
Employ memory encryption for end-to-end security across hybrid cloud without impacting app performance.
Improve performance of models and lower latency by running AI inferencing at the point of data.
Get as much as 57% more performance per core compared to IBM Power S914.¹
Provide 20% more memory bandwidth compared to IBM Power S914.¹
Benefit from four Matrix Math Accelerators per core for faster AI inferencing at the point of data.
Lower software licensing costs by consolidating Oracle® workloads on fewer servers and cores.
Run business-critical apps on IBM i and pay only for what you need.
Build and run AI inferencing models on the same system as your data for lower latency and better performance.
IBM Virtual Hardware Management Console (vHMC)
IBM Hardware Management Console (HMC) is used to configure and control one or more Power servers. The console delivers a virtual appliance format for increased deployment flexibility.
IBM PowerSC
IBM PowerSC (security and compliance) is a solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers running AIX, IBM i or Linux. PowerSC sits on top of the IBM Power server stack, integrating security features built at different layers.
IBM PowerVC
IBM PowerVC is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering. Built on OpenStack, it provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for IBM AIX, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM Power.
The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.
A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 2-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 4-socket rack server optimized for data-intensive apps and hybrid cloud deployments.
IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AI apps across hybrid cloud.
Explore the latest changes, technologies and major features of IBM Power scale-out servers.
Discover how IBM Power can help you modernize, automate and secure your business.
Download the survey to see how your infrastructure measures up against the industry’s most secure platforms.
Join this webcast to hear from T-Mobile on how they are using IBM Power and Red Hat® Ansible® to reduce management complexity with infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Download the survey results to discover where your vendor stood in relation to global brands.
Optimize availability and reduce costs with our simplified, flexible and standardized support.
¹ Based on IBM internal performance testing in the lab. A full performance report that can be found here.