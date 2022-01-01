IBM Power servers provide ISV-certified hardware for industry-standard healthcare solutions and applications.
IBM® Power® helps healthcare organizations manage and protect digital health data, facilitate data-driven decisions, reduce risk, and increase reliability. Transform operations with solutions that combine IBM Power technologies with industry-standard healthcare solutions and applications. IBM Power provides a robust and versatile infrastructure that empowers healthcare organizations to improve patient outcomes, enhance operational efficiency, and meet regulatory requirements effectively.
Healthcare organizations handle patient data that must be protected in compliance with regulations like HIPAA. Encryption, access controls, and secure boot help maintain data privacy and compliance.
Healthcare operations rely on electronic health records and picture archiving and communication systems. Predictive failure analysis and redundancy ensure continuous availability of these solutions.
IBM Power servers offer high-performance computing capabilities that enable faster analysis of healthcare data for research, drug discovery, genomic sequencing, and personalized medicine.
Provides scalability to accommodate changing workloads, allowing healthcare organizations to scale resources up or down as needed to meet specific healthcare initiatives.
IBM Power has on-chip acceleration for AI and machine learning workloads such as medical imaging analysis, predictive analytics for patient outcomes, disease diagnosis, and treatment optimization.
Integrates with a wide range of healthcare solutions, including electronic medical record systems, medical imaging platforms, healthcare analytics software, and telemedicine applications.
The Power E1080 Solution Edition for Healthcare provides tailored, economical system configuration options for medium and large hospitals deploying approved healthcare ISV software, such as Epic.
The Power E1050 Solution Edition for Healthcare offers a wide-ranging, scalable and cost-effective solution for eligible healthcare industry clients running approved ISV applications, such as Epic.
Power S1024 Solution Edition for Healthcare is a 48-core, two-socket server running AIX.
Power S1022 Solution Edition for Healthcare is a 32-core, two-socket server running AIX.
Accelerated business analytics by 50x, lowered IT operational costs by 20%, and discovered new ways for efficiency
Onboarded new users without loss of performance, boosted productivity and achieved fast access to key business insights
Stepped up decision-making processes, improved the customer experience and stayed ahead of demand
¹ ITIC 2022 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report
² 3.1x core performance based on GRref/s metrics for Epic workloads vs x86
³ Based on published rPerf results for Power E980/12 core compared to IBM Internal rPerf measurements (using the same methodology) for Power E1080/15 core