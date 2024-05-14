Home Compute and servers Power S1024 IBM Power S1024
Power TCO calculator
Three-quarters view of an IBM Power S1024 server

The IBM® Power® S1024 is a 4U rack server in the IBM Power portfolio. The S1024 supports up to 48 Power10 processor cores and up to 8 TB memory, and is designed to run AIX®IBM i and Linux®.

Get superior price performance for your business-critical workloads. The IBM Power S1024 can consolidate workloads on fewer servers with double the cores of IBM POWER9® based servers.

Access the demo

Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation with IBM Power.

Power10: Driving performance and reducing energy consumption

Benefits Application performance

Get up to 33% more performance per core and 3X more performance compared to IBM Power S924.¹

 Infrastructure costs

Reduce your physical data center footprint and lower cooling and electrical costs.

Security from core to cloud

Employ memory encryption at processor level for security across hybrid cloud without impacting app performance.

 Industry-leading RAS

Increase uptime and availability of business-critical apps by implementing Active Memory Mirroring.

AI inferencing

Run AI inferencing on the same system as data for improved performance of models and lower latency.

 Flexible consumption models

Optimize IT spend and budget planning by paying only for what you need.
Features More cores per system

Co-locate workloads on fewer servers and increase system utilization with 2.5X more cores per system.¹

 Flexible consumption

Get cloud-like economics on premises with usage-based metering across systems.

 Active Memory Mirroring

Increase uptime and improve availability and reliability with Active Memory Mirroring.

 More memory bandwidth

Harness 2.4X more memory bandwidth compared to IBM Power S924.¹

 Matrix Math Acceleration

Employ four Matrix Math Accelerators per core for faster AI inferencing at the point of data.
Use Cases SAP HANA on IBM Power

Get faster provisioning, affordable scaling and maximum uptime for SAP HANA workloads.

 Explore IBM Power for SAP HANA Oracle Database on IBM Power

Lower software licensing costs by consolidating Oracle® workloads on fewer servers and cores.

 Explore IBM Power for Oracle Database IBM i

Run business-critical apps on IBM i and pay only for what you need.

 Explore IBM i IBM Cloud Pak® for Data

Build a data fabric connecting siloed data distributed across a hybrid cloud landscape.

 Explore IBM Cloud Pak for Data Healthcare applications

Run FHIR-standard healthcare applications on IBM Power with maximum uptime and reliability.

 Explore IBM Power solutions for healthcare Open source databases

Employ IBM Power for the ideal platform for open source databases like MongoDB and EnterpriseDB.

 Explore open source databases
Software

IBM Virtual Hardware Management Console (vHMC)

IBM Hardware Management Console (HMC) is used to configure and control one or more Power servers. The console delivers a virtual appliance format for increased deployment flexibility.

 Learn more Start trial

IBM PowerSC

IBM PowerSC (security and compliance) is a solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers running AIX, IBM i or Linux. PowerSC sits on top of the IBM Power server stack, integrating security features built at different layers.

 Learn more Start trial

IBM PowerVC

IBM PowerVC is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering. Built on OpenStack, it provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for IBM AIX, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM Power.

 Learn more Start trial

Related products

IBM Power S1012

The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.

 IBM Power S1014

A 1-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power S1022

A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power E1050

A 4-socket rack server optimized for data-intensive apps and hybrid cloud deployments.

 IBM Power E1080

IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AI apps across hybrid cloud.
Resources IBM Power L1024

Power L1024 makes the most reliable server platform in its class even better, with advanced recovery, diagnostic capabilities and open memory interface (OMI).

Technical overview

Explore the latest changes, technologies and major features of IBM Power scale-out servers.

 Accelerate your path to automation with IBM Power

Discover how IBM Power can help you modernize, automate and secure your business.

 ITIC 2022 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Security Report

Download the survey to see how your infrastructure measures up against the industry’s most secure platforms.

 T-Mobile and IBM Power: Driving innovation via Infrastructure as Code

Join this webcast to hear from T-Mobile on how they are using IBM Power and Red Hat® Ansible® to reduce management complexity with infrastructure as Code (IaC)

 ITIC 2023 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report

Download the survey results to discover where your vendor stood in relation to global brands.

Navigating your hybrid multicloud vision

Get the guidance you need for every facet of your hybrid cloud vision and strategy.

 Field guide to application modernization on IBM Power

Download our free field guide and learn strategies for modernizing apps on IBM Power in a smart, cost-effective manner.

 IBM Power Expert Care

Explore our flexible support options that maximize system uptime and reduce costs.
Take the next step

Schedule a no-cost 30-minute meeting with an IBM Power expert.

 See the demo
More ways to explore Documentation Community Support IBM Global Financing
Footnotes

1 Based on IBM internal performance testing in the lab. A full performance report that can be found here.