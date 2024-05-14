Get superior price performance for your business-critical workloads. The IBM Power S1024 can consolidate workloads on fewer servers with double the cores of IBM POWER9® based servers.
Respond faster to business demands, protect your data from core to cloud, and streamline insights and automation with IBM Power.
Power10: Driving performance and reducing energy consumption
Get up to 33% more performance per core and 3X more performance compared to IBM Power S924.¹
Reduce your physical data center footprint and lower cooling and electrical costs.
Employ memory encryption at processor level for security across hybrid cloud without impacting app performance.
Increase uptime and availability of business-critical apps by implementing Active Memory Mirroring.
Run AI inferencing on the same system as data for improved performance of models and lower latency.
Optimize IT spend and budget planning by paying only for what you need.
Co-locate workloads on fewer servers and increase system utilization with 2.5X more cores per system.¹
Get cloud-like economics on premises with usage-based metering across systems.
Increase uptime and improve availability and reliability with Active Memory Mirroring.
Harness 2.4X more memory bandwidth compared to IBM Power S924.¹
Employ four Matrix Math Accelerators per core for faster AI inferencing at the point of data.
Get faster provisioning, affordable scaling and maximum uptime for SAP HANA workloads.
Lower software licensing costs by consolidating Oracle® workloads on fewer servers and cores.
Run business-critical apps on IBM i and pay only for what you need.
Build a data fabric connecting siloed data distributed across a hybrid cloud landscape.
Run FHIR-standard healthcare applications on IBM Power with maximum uptime and reliability.
Employ IBM Power for the ideal platform for open source databases like MongoDB and EnterpriseDB.
IBM Virtual Hardware Management Console (vHMC)
IBM Hardware Management Console (HMC) is used to configure and control one or more Power servers. The console delivers a virtual appliance format for increased deployment flexibility.
IBM PowerSC
IBM PowerSC (security and compliance) is a solution optimized for virtualized environments on IBM Power servers running AIX, IBM i or Linux. PowerSC sits on top of the IBM Power server stack, integrating security features built at different layers.
IBM PowerVC
IBM PowerVC is an advanced virtualization and cloud management offering. Built on OpenStack, it provides simplified virtualization management and cloud deployments for IBM AIX, IBM i and Linux virtual machines (VMs) running on IBM Power.
The IBM® Power® S1012 is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads.
A 1-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 4-socket rack server optimized for data-intensive apps and hybrid cloud deployments.
IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AI apps across hybrid cloud.
Power L1024 makes the most reliable server platform in its class even better, with advanced recovery, diagnostic capabilities and open memory interface (OMI).
Explore the latest changes, technologies and major features of IBM Power scale-out servers.
Discover how IBM Power can help you modernize, automate and secure your business.
Download the survey to see how your infrastructure measures up against the industry’s most secure platforms.
Join this webcast to hear from T-Mobile on how they are using IBM Power and Red Hat® Ansible® to reduce management complexity with infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Download the survey results to discover where your vendor stood in relation to global brands.
Get the guidance you need for every facet of your hybrid cloud vision and strategy.
Download our free field guide and learn strategies for modernizing apps on IBM Power in a smart, cost-effective manner.
Explore our flexible support options that maximize system uptime and reduce costs.
1 Based on IBM internal performance testing in the lab. A full performance report that can be found here.