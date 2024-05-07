The IBM® Power® S1012 is the edge-level server of the IBM Power portfolio. It is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads. It is available in a 2U rack-mounted or tower chassis form factor.
Improve IT economics and scale-out efficiently. With the IBM Power S1012, you can reduce IT footprint for business-critical applications and run transactional AI at the edge close to data.
Learn how IBM Power’s latest update takes it to the edge with IBM Power S1012.
Learn how T-Mobile is using IBM Power, Red Hat, Enterprise Linux and Ansible-Core to drive innovation via Infrastructure as Code.
Reduce space allocated to IT footprint in locations that have limited space or infrastructure.
Up to 3x more performance per core compared to previous generations. 1
Secure the data and insights in and outside of the data center.
Improve performance of models and lower latency by running AI inferencing at the point of data.
Reduce infrastructure expenses by lowering cooling and electrical costs.
Increase uptime and availability of business-critical workloads and applications.
Up to 75% IT footprint reduction for business-critical workloads.
Improve IT economics and reduce costs.
Benefit from four Matrix Math Accelerators per core for faster AI inferencing at the point of data.
Secure data and insights in and out of AI models running locally and prevent data leaks.
Improve RAS by avoiding systems outages.
Optimize space in the data center and run workloads at the edge in remote office and back-office locations.
Reduce IT footprint for business-critical applications on IBM i by up to 75%.
Run transactional AI workloads in remote office and back-office locations outside main data centers.
A 1-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 2-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.
A 4-socket rack server optimized for data-intensive apps and hybrid cloud deployments.
IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AP apps across hybrid cloud.
The IBM i platform is designed to adapt to the everh-changing needs of business. The integration represented by the "i" can help you gain more value from advanced technology with fewer resources and higher reliability.
