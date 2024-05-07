Home Compute and servers Power S1012 IBM Power S1012
Power TCO calculator
Three-quarters view of an IBM Power S1012 server

The IBM® Power® S1012 is the edge-level server of the IBM Power portfolio. It is a 1-socket, half-wide Power10 processor-based system designed for both edge computing and core business workloads. It is available in a 2U rack-mounted or tower chassis form factor.

Improve IT economics and scale-out efficiently. With the IBM Power S1012, you can reduce IT footprint for business-critical applications and run transactional AI at the edge close to data.

Learn how IBM Power’s latest update takes it to the edge with IBM Power S1012.
On-Demand Webcast

Learn how T-Mobile is using IBM Power, Red Hat, Enterprise Linux and Ansible-Core to drive innovation via Infrastructure as Code.
Read the data sheet
Benefits Reduce IT footprint

Reduce space allocated to IT footprint in locations that have limited space or infrastructure.

 Increase application performance

Up to 3x more performance per core compared to previous generations. 1

 Improve security

Secure the data and insights in and outside of the data center.

 Run AI inferencing workloads at the edge

Improve performance of models and lower latency by running AI inferencing at the point of data.

 Lower IT costs

Reduce infrastructure expenses by lowering cooling and electrical costs.

 Industry-leading RAS

Increase uptime and availability of business-critical workloads and applications.
Features Half-wide design

Up to 75% IT footprint reduction for business-critical workloads.

 1, 4, or 8 processor cores

Improve IT economics and reduce costs.

 Embedded AI acceleration

Benefit from four Matrix Math Accelerators per core for faster AI inferencing at the point of data.

 Transparent memory encryption

Secure data and insights in and out of AI models running locally and prevent data leaks.  

 Concurrent maintenance

Improve RAS by avoiding systems outages.

 Rack or tower form factor

Optimize space in the data center and run workloads at the edge in remote office and back-office locations.
Use cases IBM i

Reduce IT footprint for business-critical applications on IBM i by up to 75%.

 Explore IBM i Edge/Remote AI Inferencing

Run transactional AI workloads in remote office and back-office locations outside main data centers.

 Explore IBM Power for AI

Related products

IBM Power S1014

A 1-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power S1022

A 2-socket, 2U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power S1024

A 2-socket, 4U server for business-critical workloads on AIX, IBM i, or Linux.

 IBM Power E1050

A 4-socket rack server optimized for data-intensive apps and hybrid cloud deployments.

 IBM Power E1080

IBM Power E1080 is designed to securely and efficiently scale core operational workloads and AP apps across hybrid cloud.
Resources IBM i

The IBM i platform is designed to adapt to the everh-changing needs of business. The integration represented by the "i" can help you gain more value from advanced technology with fewer resources and higher reliability.

 ITIC 2023 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Reliability Report

Download the survey results to discover where your vendor stood in relation to global brands.

 ITIC 2022 Global Server Hardware, Server OS Security Report

Download the survey to see how your infrastructure measures up against the industry’s most secure platforms.
Take the next step
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Financing Community
Footnotes

1 Based on the CPW Benchmark results for 1-core of 29,000 on Power S1012 compared to 9,360 on Power S812.