Protect data. Secure apps. Trust identities. Defend the hybrid cloud

Safeguard data, identities, workloads and platforms across your hybrid cloud

IBM CyberDefend is a comprehensive cybersecurity services offering that empowers organizations to safeguard their digital assets in the face of evolving threats. We combine AI-infused consulting with cutting-edge tech to safeguard data, identities, workloads and platforms across your hybrid cloud, leading to: ​

  • Cloud adoption acceleration ​
  • Increase of organizational security return on investment (ROI) ​
  • Elimination of technical debt ​
  • Development of a security posture adaptable to evolving threats and technologies
  • Transformation of your security program into an operational enabler ​

IBM CyberDefend is your reliable partner in ensuring that your business can continue to innovate without exposing itself to novel risks. This tool takes care of numerous tasks, from protecting AI systems, to transforming cryptography, to IdOPS, to AppSec and cloud security.

Data and AI security Application security Identity and access management Cloud and infrastructure security Quantum safe transformation
Microsoft

 

Partnering to protect and safeguard your Microsoft Azure environments and streamline your migration strategy to the Microsoft Entra ID platform.

 Learn more about our partnership with Microsoft
Amazon Web Services

 

IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services is an AWS Level 1 managed security service provider (MSSP) Competency Partner. Join us both to accelerate your AWS security confidence and secure your workloads no matter where they reside.

 Learn more about our partnership with AWS
Palo Alto Networks

 

The partnership delivers Palo Alto Networks' cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) solution Prisma Cloud, combined with IBM Consulting’s global system integration and managed security services. 

 Learn more about our partnership with Palo Alto
Global Offering Leader, CyberDefend
Naveen Kaul
Global Leader, Identity and Access Management
Abhijit Chakravorty
Executive Partner and Global Competency Lead, CyberDefend
Dinesh Nagarajan
Global Partner, Cybersecurity Services
Jayesh Kamat
Global Product Management Leader, CyberDefend
IBM Cyber Threat Management

 

Predict, prevent and respond to modern threats, increasing business resilience.

 IBM Cyber Strategy & Risk

 

A proactive approach to help enterprises manage increased cyber risk demands and enhance cyber resilience.

 IBM X-Force

 

With a deep understanding of how threat actors think, strategize and strike, our team knows how to prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from incidents so that you can focus on business priorities.

 Learn more
