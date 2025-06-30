IBM CyberDefend is a comprehensive cybersecurity services offering that empowers organizations to safeguard their digital assets in the face of evolving threats. We combine AI-infused consulting with cutting-edge tech to safeguard data, identities, workloads and platforms across your hybrid cloud, leading to: ​

Cloud adoption acceleration ​

Increase of organizational security return on investment (ROI) ​

Elimination of technical debt ​

Development of a security posture adaptable to evolving threats and technologies

Transformation of your security program into an operational enabler ​

IBM CyberDefend is your reliable partner in ensuring that your business can continue to innovate without exposing itself to novel risks. This tool takes care of numerous tasks, from protecting AI systems, to transforming cryptography, to IdOPS, to AppSec and cloud security.