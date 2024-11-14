Arizona DCS faced a challenge in classifying historical allegation findings within their central registry, a database of reports on children’s neglect and abuse. The current system relied on manually going through plain text, which made it difficult to efficiently manage and analyze the vast amount of data. Manual classification led to delays in decision-making and the lack of subclassification made it challenging to identify specific allegations and their corresponding seriousness. The introduction of changes in subclassification definitions through statute, court cases, policy and procedures further complicated the overall classification process.

In Phase 1 of the transformation, the combined Arizona DCS and IBM Consulting team focused on an enhanced and efficient classification utilizing Microsoft OpenAI capabilities to develop a system for classification of allegations into 4 main categories.

In Phase 2, the team worked on improving categorization using Microsoft Azure OpenAI tools to generate subcategories for classified allegations based on narratives and subclassification definitions. This success helped to enhance Arizona DCS categorization capability to better align with the seriousness of offenses. Additionally, this automation helps fuel human decision-making at DCS.

Arizonia DCS is experiencing several benefits to the central registry classification and categorization: