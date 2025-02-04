Home
Generative AI (gen AI) is transforming operations within financial institutions in areas such as customer interactions, risk management, developer productivity and fraud detection. However, adopting this technology requires organisations to undergo significant changes in terms of tools, processes and the skills required to implement them.
Many organisations have made significant strides in experimenting with gen AI. However, successfully transitioning from experimentation to widespread production requires careful consideration of key factors. Organisations need to establish robust frameworks for risk management, governance, and operational readiness to fully realise the potential of gen AI.
Nationwide Building Society is the UK’s second largest provider of mortgages and world’s largest building society, renowned for its commitment to prioritising the needs of its members and empowering its staff to provide an outstanding customer experience. As a member-owned financial services provider serving over 16 million members, Nationwide was intrigued by the potential opportunities that AI could bring to its customers.
With a solid foundation established through the AI CoE Nationwide is now developing, testing, piloting and deploying AI solutions that demonstrate the power of gen AI. Some of the initiatives include contract management, quality assurance and operational reporting. By leveraging platforms such as Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, the CoE has moved beyond conceptual applications to focus on practical deployment scenarios where gen AI can effectively support colleagues in specific operational roles.
For example, Nationwide is using the power of gen AI to enhance the tools that are available to colleagues to support them in their interactions with customers. It can help to process queries more quickly and ensure that colleagues are able to focus more of their time on some of the more complex customer issues.
Their efforts have involved extensive work to refine and optimize AI use cases, facilitating safer and more ethically sound technological advancements. The partnership with IBM helps Nationwide harness the transformative potential of gen AI, keeping the organisation at the forefront of innovation while delivering reliable and effective customer support.
This experience has underscored the importance of cross-organisational collaboration in assessing and deploying safe AI solutions within a regulated industry. The insights gained from these early endeavours will help inform the template for future successful AI deliveries. While customers will continue to interact with Nationwide as they’ve always done, this collaboration will ultimately enhance the overall customer experience, and drive significant improvements across Nationwide’s operations.
Nationwide (link resides outside of ibm.com) is the world's largest building society, with over 17 million customers–16 million of whom have a current account, mortgage or savings product, and are therefore members of the Society.
Nationwide is owned by its members and focuses on providing banking products and services to them. Nationwide has over 18,000 employees, including those based in its headquarters in Swindon, and those working in its network of over 600 branches across the UK.
Nationwide is the UK's third largest mortgage provider and holds almost £1 in every £10 saved in the UK, as well as one in ten of the UK's current accounts. It also supports landlords and those who rely on the private rented sector for their long-term housing needs through its buy-to-let business, The Mortgage Works. In addition, Nationwide offers a comprehensive range of wider retail financial services and products, including credit cards, personal loans and insurance. These offerings diversify its income, and help it give value back to its customers, through better product pricing than the market average and better service than its peers.
Nationwide's purpose is "Banking–but fairer, more rewarding, and for the good of society". The Nationwide Board believes that its mutual ownership model enables it to balance its need to retain sufficient profit to remain financially strong, with its commitment to share its success with its customers and members.
