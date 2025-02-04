Generative AI (gen AI) is transforming operations within financial institutions in areas such as customer interactions, risk management, developer productivity and fraud detection. However, adopting this technology requires organisations to undergo significant changes in terms of tools, processes and the skills required to implement them.

Many organisations have made significant strides in experimenting with gen AI. However, successfully transitioning from experimentation to widespread production requires careful consideration of key factors. Organisations need to establish robust frameworks for risk management, governance, and operational readiness to fully realise the potential of gen AI.

Nationwide Building Society is the UK’s second largest provider of mortgages and world’s largest building society, renowned for its commitment to prioritising the needs of its members and empowering its staff to provide an outstanding customer experience. As a member-owned financial services provider serving over 16 million members, Nationwide was intrigued by the potential opportunities that AI could bring to its customers.