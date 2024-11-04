Transform digital experiences and unlock productivity with advanced generative AI

AI and automation are driving business transformation by empowering individuals to do work without expert knowledge of business processes and applications. Whether it’s an employee who knows what they need but doesn’t know how to do it, a knowledge worker who knows how to do the task but needs help doing it more efficiently, or a customer who wants to resolve an issue but struggles with self-help tools, artificial intelligence (AI) unlocks new levels of productivity by empowering individuals to work smarter with less effort.

IBM Watson Assistant is a market-leading conversational AI platform that transforms fragmented and inconsistent experiences into fast, friendly and personalized customer and employee care. Powered by AI you can trust, and an intuitive user interface, Watson Assistant empowers users with the tools to build intelligent virtual agents and deliver automated self-service support across all channels and touch-points. We are now taking a major step to unlock new levels of productivity by introducing advanced generative AI capabilities to a variety of new use cases.