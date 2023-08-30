What is chatbot design?

A great chatbot experience requires deep understanding of what end users need and which of those needs are best addressed with a conversational experience. Employ chatbots not just because you can, but because you’re confident a chatbot will provide the best possible user experience.

Choose the right domain(s): where can a chatbot help most?

Your FAQs are an excellent knowledge bases for queries, tasks and problems that surface frequently and predictably. Your customer service teams are likewise an important source of insight. Robust business process management can further identify opportunities and inefficiencies, as well as help delineate the different knowledge centers, communication channels and levels of complexity, security and privacy germane to each domain.

Chatbots offer the most value when two-way conversation is needed or when a bot can accomplish something faster, more easily or more often than traditional means. Some domains might be better served by help articles or setup wizards. Others, like those requiring highly technical assistance or sensitive personal information, might be better left to a real person.

Balance short-term and long-term business goals

For your first chatbot, it’s wise to walk before trying to run. The less data you have, the less confidently you can make predictions: companies that spend months building an inaugural chatbot spanning many topics often learn (after launching) that key assumptions about user behavior were wrong—and have to practically start again from scratch. Effectively addressing a shorter list of topics and intents yields a better user experience than providing inconsistent results across a wider domain.

Having said that, choose a domain with growth potential. Truly successful chatbot strategy yields not standalone solutions, but conversational tools deployed across all relevant channels—websites, messaging apps, phone systems—that enrich each other by generating shared data for training and optimization.