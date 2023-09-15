What is conversational marketing?

As more and more interactions between businesses and their customers move into the digital space, organizations need ways to create meaningful conversations with their customers on their preferred channels. A strong conversational marketing approach enables fast, personalized service for a variety of common customer issues including FAQs, pain points, product recommendations, questions about pricing and customer feedback.

Conversational marketing versus Traditional marketing

Traditional marketing tactics, such as cold-calling or advertising on print and media channels, have proven to be tremendously effective at raising brand or product awareness. Just think of the super bowl spot you we’re chuckling about days after the big game, or the catchy jingle you heard on the radio and couldn’t get out of your head. But it has its drawbacks. For one, it can be a waste of time and resources to target consumers that have no need or interest in your product and because of the limitations of traditional marketing channels, there is simply no way to correct this. This is where conversational marketing tactics step in.

Because of the nature of digital marketing and social media, conversational marketing can address the needs of each individual customer and only engage with those who have an inherent interest in a service or product, making it easier to create better conversational experiences. Using conversational AI, enterprises deploying conversational marketing effectively learn quickly about their customers’ online habits and preferences and can serve up messaging and content they are likely to engage with. This also helps sales teams by increasing the likelihood that their leads will be more qualified by the time they speak to them.