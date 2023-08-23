What is conversational analytics?

Gartner predicts that by 2026, conversational AI deployments within contact centers will reduce agent labor costs by USD 80 billion.1 As more of customers’ engagement with organizations become mediated by such applications, this field has become a critical component of customer relationship management (CRM).

This type of analytics focuses on understanding the content, context, intent, sentiment and other relevant aspects of conversations. The goal is to gain actionable insights to improve customer experiences, enhance service quality and help managers make more informed business decisions.

Key components of conversational analytics include:

