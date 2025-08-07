Govern and observe APIs, integrations and events across cloud, on-prem and hybrid deployments
Today’s enterprise IT landscapes are increasingly distributed, with specialized gateways, on-prem and multicloud deployments, and multiple users, causing more fragmentation than ever before. Gaining control over this complexity is critical to reducing risk and maintaining the agility, resilience, security and scale necessary to succeed.
Unlike siloed integration consoles, the IBM® webMethods hybrid control plane offers a single place to manage and govern across IBM, third-party and hybrid runtimes. Organizations can gain deep visibility and governance across APIs, events and integrations, whether running on-premises, in multicloud environments, or at the edge.
The hybrid control plane provides end-to-end monitoring to help teams trace and manage APIs, events, integrations and more across diverse tools and hybrid environments.
Streamline monitoring and troubleshooting, improving response times and reducing the burden on IT teams.
Onboard and deploy integrations faster by standardizing control processes.
Define and enforce governance, security and compliance policies centrally, regardless of where integrations are deployed.
Incorporate gateways from multiple providers and maintain central control across them all.
Reduce dependency on one-off tools by managing multiple integration types through a single control layer.
Stay informed with product updates or schedule a live demo to learn how IBM webMethods Integration can help you integrate applications, fostering business agility.