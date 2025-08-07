Today’s enterprise IT landscapes are increasingly distributed, with specialized gateways, on-prem and multicloud deployments, and multiple users, causing more fragmentation than ever before. Gaining control over this complexity is critical to reducing risk and maintaining the agility, resilience, security and scale necessary to succeed.

Unlike siloed integration consoles, the IBM® webMethods hybrid control plane offers a single place to manage and govern across IBM, third-party and hybrid runtimes. Organizations can gain deep visibility and governance across APIs, events and integrations, whether running on-premises, in multicloud environments, or at the edge.