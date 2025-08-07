A single control plane for every runtime, everywhere

Govern and observe APIs, integrations and events across cloud, on-prem and hybrid deployments

Increase visibility and control across hybrid environments​

Learn how a hybrid control plane can help you simplify the management of complex diverse integrations, on-prem and multicloud deployments, multiple gateways, and more. Join us on Wednesday, 17 September at 11:00 AM EST​.

Overview

Today’s enterprise IT landscapes are increasingly distributed, with specialized gateways, on-prem and multicloud deployments, and multiple users, causing more fragmentation than ever before. Gaining control over this complexity is critical to reducing risk and maintaining the agility, resilience, security and scale necessary to succeed. 

Unlike siloed integration consoles, the IBM® webMethods hybrid control plane offers a single place to manage and govern across IBM, third-party and hybrid runtimes. Organizations can gain deep visibility and governance across APIs, events and integrations, whether running on-premises, in multicloud environments, or at the edge. 
Manage complex integrations with ease

The hybrid control plane provides end-to-end monitoring to help teams trace and manage APIs, events, integrations and more across diverse tools and hybrid environments.
Benefits
Address issues faster

Streamline monitoring and troubleshooting, improving response times and reducing the burden on IT teams.
Accelerate time to value

Onboard and deploy integrations faster by standardizing control processes.
Reduce risk with centralized governance

Define and enforce governance, security and compliance policies centrally, regardless of where integrations are deployed.
Manage across your entire ecosystem

Incorporate gateways from multiple providers and maintain central control across them all.
Consolidate tools

Reduce dependency on one-off tools by managing multiple integration types through a single control layer.

Features

Screenshot of the integration runtime management page
One view for all your runtimes

View, filter and manage all of your integration runtimes—including IBM® App Connect, IBM API Connect® and webMethods—with runtime-wide settings, health tracking and management across SaaS and self-managed deployments.​
Screenshot of an access management page
Secure access control for all integration styles

Manage identity and access across multiple integration styles and locations with role-based access control (RBAC), multifactor authentication (MFA), audit logging and access governance. These features help you meet security and compliance standards such as GDPR, HIPAA and PCI-DSS. 
Screenshot of a subpage from the about section
Simplify tracking across environments

Track and filter environments, runtimes, versions and software across all deployments, whether on-prem, hybrid or cloud. 
Screenshot of location targeting page
Stay ahead with real-time observability

Trace transactions in real time, manage cross-product integration health and set up alerts across hybrid ecosystems to help diagnose and resolve issues faster.​
Screenshot of the usage analytics page
Optimize expenses with usage insights

Gain near real-time usage metering and visibility into entitlement consumption and tenant usage in resource units (RUs). Eliminate shelf-ware, optimize infrastructure expense and support chargebacks or team-based forecasting.​
Screenshot of the environment management page
Consistent deployment across environments

Centrally manage development, test and production environments with dynamic provisioning and access policy enforcement. Help ensure consistent deployment and optimized resource usage.
Take the next step

Stay informed with product updates or schedule a live demo to learn how IBM webMethods Integration can help you integrate applications, fostering business agility. 

