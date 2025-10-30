AI is transforming how work gets done—but without the right governance, it can also introduce risk and complexity. A strong governance foundation means that organizations can confidently scale AI across teams and workflows without losing oversight. As integrations multiply and data flows become more dynamic, governance ensures security, accountability and trust. By providing centralized visibility and federated management, it empowers businesses to innovate faster—while tracking, managing and safeguarding every data touchpoint.

With the right governance in place, AI moves from pilot to production with confidence and control. Without governance, AI agents can introduce risk—from data leakage to compliance violations. IBM’s governance layer ensures that every interaction is secure, auditable and policy-driven.