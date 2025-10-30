Fuel AI activation across workflows and teams with centralized control and federated management
AI is transforming how work gets done—but without the right governance, it can also introduce risk and complexity. A strong governance foundation means that organizations can confidently scale AI across teams and workflows without losing oversight. As integrations multiply and data flows become more dynamic, governance ensures security, accountability and trust. By providing centralized visibility and federated management, it empowers businesses to innovate faster—while tracking, managing and safeguarding every data touchpoint.
With the right governance in place, AI moves from pilot to production with confidence and control. Without governance, AI agents can introduce risk—from data leakage to compliance violations. IBM’s governance layer ensures that every interaction is secure, auditable and policy-driven.
Enterprise integration assets are often scattered, siloed and hard to govern—slowing innovation and raising risk. IBM’s Unified Asset Catalog changes this.
By federating APIs, integrations and B2B assets into a single governed metadata layer, the catalog enables:
With the catalog, reuse becomes safe, predictable and scalable—a critical foundation for the agentic enterprise.
The AI Gateway centralizes and secures interactions between enterprise applications and LLM APIs with self-service registration, token-based rate limiting, caching and unified usage dashboards. The AI Gateway provides policies to centrally manage and control the use of LLM APIs with your applications, as well as key analytics and insights to help you decide faster on large language model (LLM) choices.
The MCP Gateway governs the agent’s access to enterprise data and functionality. It natively supports MCP, mediates protocols, secures the endpoints, applies policy logic and provides traceability. In the future, we will complement the gateways with an A2AGateway. It governs the agent’s access to other agents, allowing for a secure delegation of work to other agents.
Today’s enterprise IT landscapes are increasingly distributed, with specialized gateways, on-premises and multicloud deployments and multiple users, causing more fragmentation than ever before. Gaining control over this complexity is critical to reducing risk and maintaining the agility, resilience, security and scale necessary to succeed.
Unlike siloed integration consoles, the IBM webMethods® hybrid control plane offers a single place to manage and govern across IBM, third-party and hybrid runtimes. Organizations can gain deep visibility and governance across agents, integrations, APIs, events and more, whether running on premises, in multicloud environments or at the edge.