Centralize AI service control and management across the enterprise
Get greater visibility and control of the AI services your company uses

AI Gateway for IBM API Connect® empowers you to accelerate your AI journey with confidence. This AI Gateway provides a single point of control for organizations to access AI services via APIs in the public domain and brokers secure connectivity between your different applications and third-party AI APIs both within and outside your organization’s infrastructure. It acts as the gatekeeper for data and instructions that flow between those components. The AI Gateway provides policies to centrally manage and control the use of AI APIs with your applications, as well as key analytics and insights to help you make decisions faster on Large Language Model (LLM) choices.
How AI Gateway for IBM API Connect works
Faster and more responsible adoption of gen AI A guided wizard walks the user through configuration parameters, making it easy for developers to get self-service access to enterprise AI APIs.
Better insights and cost management Prevent unexpected or excessive costs for AI services by limiting the request rate within a specified duration and by caching AI responses. Use built-in analytics and dashboards to get visibility into enterprise-wide use of AI APIs.
Enhanced governance and compliance By funneling all LLM API traffic through the AI Gateway, you can centrally manage the use and compliance of AI services through policy enforcement, data encryption, masking of sensitive data, access control, audit trails and more.
Get started with IBM API Connect

Take control of your API ecosystem while propelling your API strategy forward.

