AI Gateway for IBM API Connect® empowers you to accelerate your AI journey with confidence. This AI Gateway provides a single point of control for organizations to access AI services via APIs in the public domain and brokers secure connectivity between your different applications and third-party AI APIs both within and outside your organization’s infrastructure. It acts as the gatekeeper for data and instructions that flow between those components. The AI Gateway provides policies to centrally manage and control the use of AI APIs with your applications, as well as key analytics and insights to help you make decisions faster on Large Language Model (LLM) choices.