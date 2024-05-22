How an AI Gateway provides leaders with greater control and visibility into AI services

Generative AI is a transformative technology that many organizations are experimenting with or already using in production to unlock rapid innovation and drive massive productivity gains. However, we have seen that this breakneck pace of adoption has left business leaders wanting more visibility and control around the enterprise usage of GenAI.
When I talk with clients about their organization’s use of GenAI, I ask them these questions:
These questions can all be answered if you have an AI Gateway.
An AI gateway provides a single point of control for organizations to access AI services via APIs in the public domain and brokers secured connectivity between your different applications and third-party AI APIs both within and outside an organization’s infrastructure. It acts as the gatekeeper for data and instructions that flow between those components. An AI Gateway provides policies to centrally manage and control the use of AI APIs with your applications, as well as key analytics and insights to help you make decisions faster on LLM choices.
Today IBM is announcing the launch of AI Gateway for IBM API Connect, a feature of our market-leading and award-winning API management platform. This new AI gateway feature, generally available by the end of June, will empower customers to accelerate their AI journey. When this feature launches in June, you will be able to get started with centrally managing watsonx.ai APIs, with the ability to manage additional LLM APIs planned for later this year.
