How an AI Gateway provides leaders with greater control and visibility into AI services

Generative AI is a transformative technology that many organizations are experimenting with or already using in production to unlock rapid innovation and drive massive productivity gains. However, we have seen that this breakneck pace of adoption has left business leaders wanting more visibility and control around the enterprise usage of GenAI.

When I talk with clients about their organization’s use of GenAI, I ask them these questions:

Do you have visibility into which third-party AI services are being used across your company and for what purposes?

How much is your company cumulatively paying for LLM subscriptions, including signups by teams and individuals, and are those costs predictable and controllable?

Are you able to address common vulnerabilities when invoking LLMs, such as the leakage of sensitive data, unauthorized user access and policy violations?

These questions can all be answered if you have an AI Gateway.