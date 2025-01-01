Explore IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration pricing options
Includes flexible credits that can be applied toward any of your integration capabilities such as API calls, app integration flows, B2B integrations, managed file transfers and events.
Consumption-based pricing aligns cost with actual usage
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration main feature is its hybrid control plane, which pulls together all the various siloed integration runtimes into the same place. The hybrid control plane includes:
IBM has a broad range of integration “capabilities” listed in the table below which can easily be added to the hybrid control plane. Pricing is based on the “usage metric” for the capabilities you select.
Hybrid control plane
Registered remote runtime count
SaaS registered runtimes are included with no additional cost
N/A
API Connect
API calls
App Connect
Integration transactions
—
Event endpoint management
API calls
Event processing
Virtual process cores
—
Event Streams
Virtual process cores
—
webMethods integration
Integration transactions
webMethods API management
API calls
webMethods B2B integration
B2B documents
IBM Sterling® VAN
Data volume per month
—
webMethods managed file transfer
Files moved
Empower dynamic, scalable integration with IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration—AI-powered and API-driven to meet evolving business demands.