IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration main feature is its hybrid control plane, which pulls together all the various siloed integration runtimes into the same place. The hybrid control plane includes​:​

End-to-end monitoring

Federated API management

Integrated runtime management

AI agents​ integration

IBM has a broad range of integration “capabilities” listed in the table below which can easily be added to the hybrid control plane. Pricing is based on the “usage metric” for the capabilities you select.