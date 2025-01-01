Pricing

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration

Prices for the Standard Tier begin at USD 2,500 per month

Includes flexible credits that can be applied toward any of your integration capabilities such as API calls, app integration flows, B2B integrations, managed file transfers and events.

Consumption-based pricing aligns cost with actual usage
  • Licensing flexibility
  • Consumption-based pricing
  • Entitlement across all integration capabilities
  • Pricing aligned with actual usage

Introducing the main feature, hybrid control plane

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration main feature is its hybrid control plane, which pulls together all the various siloed integration runtimes into the same place. The hybrid control plane includes​:​

  • End-to-end monitoring
  • Federated API management
  • Integrated runtime management
  • AI agents​ integration

IBM has a broad range of integration “capabilities” listed in the table below which can easily be added to the hybrid control plane. Pricing is based on the “usage metric” for the capabilities you select.
    Capability Usage metric SaaS Software

     Hybrid control plane 

    Registered remote runtime count​

    SaaS registered runtimes are included with no additional cost

    N/A

    API Connect

    API calls 

    App Connect 

    Integration transactions 

    Event endpoint management 

    API calls 

    Event processing

    Virtual process cores 

    Event Streams 

    Virtual process cores 

    webMethods integration 

    Integration transactions 

    webMethods API management 

    API calls 

    webMethods B2B integration 

    B2B documents 

    IBM Sterling® VAN 

    Data volume per month 

    webMethods managed file transfer 

    Files moved 

    *Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
    Take the next step

    Empower dynamic, scalable integration with IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration—AI-powered and API-driven to meet evolving business demands.

