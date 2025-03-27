PharmLog aimed to make pharmaceutical logistics more efficient and reliable, but “this was impossible with the more than ten-year-old warehouse management system [WMS] and the risk of a single point of failure," explains Stefan Hollmann, Head of IT at PharmLog Pharma Logistik GmbH. The old warehouse system made compliance with safety and quality requirements for packaging, storage and delivery a major challenge.

PharmLog also had to deal with complex, heterogenous organizational and customer systems, which made fulfilling the increasing efficiency requirements in a highly regulated market more difficult.

The solution to was clear: replacing the old, error-prone WMS with a one that had new functions. However, this upgrade could be adequately enabled only through a uniform integration of applications. PharmLog was looking for an Enterprise Application Integration (EAI) platform that could accept a defined structure with multiclient capability, implement mapping into a target framework and support specific changes.