IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration: Integration for the agentic AI era

Today at IBM Think 2025, we are announcing IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration, which reimagines integration for the AI era with a unified experience across all integration scenarios.

Bringing together AI, APIs, apps, events, files, B2B/EDI and mainframe data—each of which plays a crucial role in powering today’s enterprises—can unleash incredible productivity.

While AI helps to unlock new value for enterprises, those that can seamlessly connect their systems, data, people and processes will truly create real technology advantage. There is no AI without integration, and we’re excited to take a major step forward for our clients and partners. It will be Generally Available in mid-June 2025.