Deploy advanced, explainable AI throughout your entire IT operations (ITOps) toolchain to confidently assess, diagnose and resolve incidents across mission-critical workloads. IBM Cloud Pak® for AIOps takes a unique application-centric approach to ITOps that helps you automate labor-intensive IT processes and proactively mitigate high-impact events.
Build once and reuse
A set of common AI and automation components power each IBM Cloud Pak and provide security-rich integrations between them—so you can build once and then reuse across your business and IT operations. Key components include:
Personal, interactive AI
Give workers their own interactive AI—in tools they already use, like email, calendars and Slack® collaboration software—to help them perform routine and mission-critical tasks faster. Initiate work easily through chat and then a powerful AI engine goes to work combining prepackaged skills based on organizational knowledge and prior interactions.
Deploy anywhere
The automation foundation and IBM Cloud Paks are containerized software that run on Red Hat® OpenShift®, an enterprise-ready Kubernetes platform. Such containers are ready to deploy anywhere: hybrid cloud, multicloud and edge. Red Hat Open Shift offers one point of control to simplify orchestration across all of your environments.
IBM certifies and manages the container templates to automate the software lifecycle from configuration to monitoring, scaling, compliance and patching. Security hardening techniques reduce the chance of even common vulnerabilities.
