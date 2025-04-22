Home

Application resilience reimagined

Downtime isn't just a hassle—it's a business risk. Yet most organizations still rely on fragmented tools and reactive fixes, which are time-consuming and inefficient.

IBM Concert® takes a unique approach to resilience, combining automation and real-time insights into a standardized, scalable framework to assess, enhance and sustain resilience like never before.
Integrate siloed organizational data

Collect, correlate and  
score data from various  
sources, enabling a  
simplified and standardized assessment of SRE resilience practices and results.
Identify and address gaps in your resilience posture 

Get real-time visibility  
into your resilience posture 
with intuitive scoring, helping you identify and address application resilience issues without having to manually correlate data.
Boost application uptime while reducing costs 

Concert automates remediation workflows, minimizing risks and outages while eliminating the need for costly consultants. With proactive recommendations and AI-driven resilience actions, you ensure stability and efficiency at scale.
Drive continuous improvement 

Set objectives and continuously evaluate your resilience posture against established targets and industry best practices.

AI-driven automation and real-time insights

 Join experts in an exclusive webinar and learn how to continuously assess, measure and improve resilience across your applications—before issues impact performance.  Tue, Apr 22, 2025 1:00 PM EDT

Strengthen application resilience

Resilience today is largely based on gut-feeling, rather than a data-driven and automated approach. The lack of standardized, data-driven approach to resilience assessments leads to inconsistent and uncertain decisions that can impact your bottom line along with your reputation.
Integrate and extend resilience

Concert + IBM Instana

Simplify application observability, resilience and risk management.  IBM Concert and Instana® integration streamlines resilience posture assessment by automating the collection of resilience data across a broad range of Non-Functional Requirements (NFRs). This seamless integration enables proactive issue detection, data-driven decision-making and collaboration, driving timely actions to maintain system uptime and minimize risks.
Learn more about Instana

Concert + IBM z

Optimize Hybrid Resilience.  IBM Concert now integrates select IBM Z® use cases, giving SecOps teams improved visibility across hybrid environments. With generative AI-driven insights, this integration enables risk assessment, holistic compliance and faster troubleshooting to form and enhance resilient processes and reduce downtime.
Learn more about IBM z
