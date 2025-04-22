Home
Downtime isn't just a hassle—it's a business risk. Yet most organizations still rely on fragmented tools and reactive fixes, which are time-consuming and inefficient.
IBM Concert® takes a unique approach to resilience, combining automation and real-time insights into a standardized, scalable framework to assess, enhance and sustain resilience like never before.
Collect, correlate and
score data from various
sources, enabling a
simplified and standardized assessment of SRE resilience practices and results.
Get real-time visibility
into your resilience posture
with intuitive scoring, helping you identify and address application resilience issues without having to manually correlate data.
Concert automates remediation workflows, minimizing risks and outages while eliminating the need for costly consultants. With proactive recommendations and AI-driven resilience actions, you ensure stability and efficiency at scale.
Set objectives and continuously evaluate your resilience posture against established targets and industry best practices.
Resilience today is largely based on gut-feeling, rather than a data-driven and automated approach. The lack of standardized, data-driven approach to resilience assessments leads to inconsistent and uncertain decisions that can impact your bottom line along with your reputation.
Continuously measure and track your reslience posture across 6 NFRs
Concert’s Resilience Posture Analysis leverages AI-driven automation to correlate data from disparate sources and highlight gaps in your resilience posture, delivering deep insights that no single tool in the market can provide.
Automate the process of collecting and analyzing resilience data and create full-remediation workflows with AI.
Reduce potential risks before they materialize. Shift resilience left with automated actions and embed it into the software lifecycle.
Transform resilience metrics into easy-to-read scores and trend graphs for fast decision-making
Simplify application observability, resilience and risk management. IBM Concert and Instana® integration streamlines resilience posture assessment by automating the collection of resilience data across a broad range of Non-Functional Requirements (NFRs). This seamless integration enables proactive issue detection, data-driven decision-making and collaboration, driving timely actions to maintain system uptime and minimize risks.
Optimize Hybrid Resilience. IBM Concert now integrates select IBM Z® use cases, giving SecOps teams improved visibility across hybrid environments. With generative AI-driven insights, this integration enables risk assessment, holistic compliance and faster troubleshooting to form and enhance resilient processes and reduce downtime.